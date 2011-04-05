South America

Family Funbot

Season 15 E 2 • 05/04/2011

Funnybot conquers the box office.

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02:05

A Sausage Maker Buys a Box of Cereal
South AmericaS15 E2

Germany is enraged over being voted the "Least Funny People" in the world.
05/04/2011
01:17

Awkward!!!
South AmericaS15 E2

Funnybot's latest stand-up set really kills.
05/04/2011
01:24

Can I Get A What-What?
South AmericaS15 E2

The 1st Annual Comedy Awards show gets under way.
05/04/2011
01:21

Can It Read?
South AmericaS15 E1

Cartman is given the very first HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
01:18

Courtesy Lick
South AmericaS15 E1

Apple decides to recall the HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
01:36

Cuttlefish Is Not Sitting Well
South AmericaS15 E1

The HumancentiPad fails yet another simulation.
04/27/2011
00:47

Family Funbot
South AmericaS15 E2

Funnybot conquers the box office.
05/04/2011
01:04

I Am A Tooth
South AmericaS15 E3

The Kindergartners practice for their play, but Tooth Decay skips out.
05/11/2011
02:00

It's The Germans!!
South AmericaS15 E2

In the wake of the Comedy Awards, the Germans take the school hostage.
05/04/2011
01:33

Just Give Them Store Credit?
South AmericaS15 E1

Kyle's dad and the boys visit the "Geniuses" to get some answers.
04/27/2011
00:58

Let it Go, Mackey
South AmericaS15 E3

Mr. Mackey learns that his father's killer has finally met his fate.
05/11/2011
01:42

Logic Loop
South AmericaS15 E2

The boys finally figure out a way to stop Funnybot.
05/04/2011
01:35

OH LERRRRD!
South AmericaS15 E2

The boys bury the worst thing ever to happen to comedy.
05/04/2011
01:23

Out-of-Work Comedians
South AmericaS15 E2

After the success of Funnybot, the school is hijacked by pissed-off comedians.
05/04/2011
01:35

Set Up, Punchline....Awkward!
South AmericaS15 E2

Funnybot launches the set-up to the Final Joke.
05/04/2011
01:54

Shut Up Tyler Perry
South AmericaS15 E2

The boys make a desperate attempt to talk with Funnybot.
05/04/2011
01:05

The Counsel of Geniuses
South AmericaS15 E1

The "Geniuses" gather to try and solve the problem.
04/27/2011
01:31

THE PUDDING HAS BEEN KNOCKED OVER
South AmericaS15 E3

Spectators and guests alike, watch in horror as the Royal Canadian Wedding breaks with tradition.
05/11/2011
01:32

The Royal Wedding
South AmericaS15 E3

The Royal Canadian Wedding is underway.
05/11/2011
01:18

The Toran Ra
South AmericaS15 E1

The "Geniuses" resolve the issue and Kyle's dad agrees to join Apple.
04/27/2011
02:10

We Can't Afford That One
South AmericaS15 E1

Cartman's attempts to convince his mom to buy him an iPad takes a turn for the worst.
04/27/2011