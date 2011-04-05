South America
Can I Get A What-What?
Season 15 E 2 • 05/04/2011
The 1st Annual Comedy Awards show gets under way.
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Watching
02:05
A Sausage Maker Buys a Box of CerealSouth AmericaS15 E2
Germany is enraged over being voted the "Least Funny People" in the world.
05/04/2011
01:24
Can I Get A What-What?South AmericaS15 E2
The 1st Annual Comedy Awards show gets under way.
05/04/2011
01:36
Cuttlefish Is Not Sitting WellSouth AmericaS15 E1
The HumancentiPad fails yet another simulation.
04/27/2011
01:04
I Am A ToothSouth AmericaS15 E3
The Kindergartners practice for their play, but Tooth Decay skips out.
05/11/2011
02:00
It's The Germans!!South AmericaS15 E2
In the wake of the Comedy Awards, the Germans take the school hostage.
05/04/2011
01:33
Just Give Them Store Credit?South AmericaS15 E1
Kyle's dad and the boys visit the "Geniuses" to get some answers.
04/27/2011
00:58
Let it Go, MackeySouth AmericaS15 E3
Mr. Mackey learns that his father's killer has finally met his fate.
05/11/2011
01:35
OH LERRRRD!South AmericaS15 E2
The boys bury the worst thing ever to happen to comedy.
05/04/2011
01:23
Out-of-Work ComediansSouth AmericaS15 E2
After the success of Funnybot, the school is hijacked by pissed-off comedians.
05/04/2011
01:35
Set Up, Punchline....Awkward!South AmericaS15 E2
Funnybot launches the set-up to the Final Joke.
05/04/2011
01:54
Shut Up Tyler PerrySouth AmericaS15 E2
The boys make a desperate attempt to talk with Funnybot.
05/04/2011
01:05
The Counsel of GeniusesSouth AmericaS15 E1
The "Geniuses" gather to try and solve the problem.
04/27/2011
01:18
The Toran RaSouth AmericaS15 E1
The "Geniuses" resolve the issue and Kyle's dad agrees to join Apple.
04/27/2011
02:10
We Can't Afford That OneSouth AmericaS15 E1
Cartman's attempts to convince his mom to buy him an iPad takes a turn for the worst.
04/27/2011
01:44
YOU DIDN'T READ IT!!!South AmericaS15 E1
The HumancentiPad enjoys a delicious burrito.
04/27/2011