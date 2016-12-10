South America
It Ruffles My Feathers
Season 20 E 4 • 10/12/2016
Carmtan and Heidi explain how much happier they are without social media.
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Watching
00:44
A PC PretzelSouth AmericaS20 E4
The girls complain to PC Principal about the boys' latest stunt.
10/12/2016
01:32
At Where, Sir? At Where?South AmericaS20 E3
The police question Gerald and Kyle about Cartman's mysterious disappearance from social media. Meanwhile the boys worry they might get caught for what they did to Cartman.
09/28/2016
00:41
Be Proud of Who You AreSouth AmericaS20 E4
Butters stages another Wieners Out protest.
10/12/2016
02:27
Destroying the EvidenceSouth AmericaS20 E3
Gerald destroys his computer and anything tying him to any trolling attack.
09/28/2016
00:54
Do Girls Not Have Balls?South AmericaS20 E3
Cartman and Heidi spend more time together and realize they may have more in common than they thought.
09/28/2016
01:32
Doing NothingSouth AmericaS20 E4
Gerald tries to enjoy staying off the message boards and doing nothing, but Sheila gets him a tempting gift.
10/12/2016
01:08
Going On a RunSouth AmericaS20 E4
The pressure gets to Gerald and he starts trolliing the internet, only to be caught in the act by Shiela.
10/12/2016
02:28
He's Got My VoteSouth AmericaS20 E3
Randy changes his mind about the election and wants to share the news with Stephen. Meanwhile, the citizens of Denmark mourn the loss of Freja Ollegaurd.
09/28/2016
01:39
I Know Who You AreSouth AmericaS20 E4
The origin of the "troll" is explained, meanwhile Kyle tries to talk to his dad about how the girls have been treated online.
10/12/2016
00:53
I'll Follow YouSouth AmericaS20 E3
While disconnected from social media, Heidi and Eric share a joke and each other's company.
09/28/2016
01:37
I'm Happier NowSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle apologizes to Cartman and explains why they need to take Butters down, but when Heidi shows up Kyle is at a loss for words.
10/12/2016
01:12
It Ruffles My FeathersSouth AmericaS20 E4
Carmtan and Heidi explain how much happier they are without social media.
10/12/2016
01:46
Meeting Dildo ShwagginsSouth AmericaS20 E4
Gerald meets the author of the mysterious notes he has been receiving.
10/12/2016
01:53
My Opponent IS a LIAR and Cannot Be TrustedSouth AmericaS20 E3
At the first Presidential debate, Garrison speaks from the heart and tries to convince everyone to vote for his opponent.
09/28/2016
01:07
National Anthem Protest ReduxSouth AmericaS20 E4
At the girls' volleyball game, Butters stages a protest during the Natinal Anthem.
10/12/2016
01:14
Only One AnswerSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle makes a statement about the Wieners Out Movement. Meanwhile, Gerald meets the other Trolls.
10/12/2016
00:40
Snakes in the Grass!South AmericaS20 E4
Butters tells Charlotte about everything happeing at school; but Charlotte already knows, and has some bad news for Butters.
10/12/2016
01:50
So Hot, Honey… UghSouth AmericaS20 E4
Gerald tells Sheila another lie, and pays a price.
10/12/2016
01:16
We Are Willing to ChangeSouth AmericaS20 E4
Kyle gathers the boys to discuss how they can show the girls respect, but Butters has a different idea.
10/12/2016
01:27
You Go, Girl!South AmericaS20 E3
Freja Ollegaurd goes on a talk show to discuss @SkankHunt42's latest attacks and gets trolled on live TV.
09/28/2016