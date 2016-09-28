South America

My Opponent IS a LIAR and Cannot Be Trusted

Season 20 E 3 • 09/28/2016

At the first Presidential debate, Garrison speaks from the heart and tries to convince everyone to vote for his opponent.

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01:32

At Where, Sir? At Where?
South AmericaS20 E3

The police question Gerald and Kyle about Cartman's mysterious disappearance from social media. Meanwhile the boys worry they might get caught for what they did to Cartman.
09/28/2016
01:05

Come With Me
South AmericaS20 E3

Heidi and Eric find a way to connect after being disconnected.
09/28/2016
02:27

Destroying the Evidence
South AmericaS20 E3

Gerald destroys his computer and anything tying him to any trolling attack.
09/28/2016
00:54

Do Girls Not Have Balls?
South AmericaS20 E3

Cartman and Heidi spend more time together and realize they may have more in common than they thought.
09/28/2016
00:43

Everyone Wants Member Berries
South AmericaS20 E3

Randy visits a local farm that grows member berries, and discovers just how popular they really are.
09/28/2016
01:05

Everything Sucks
South AmericaS20 E3

After Wendy breaks up with him, Stan's broken heart makes him realize that everyone is taking sides and everything sucks.
09/28/2016
01:00

He Speaks the Truth
South AmericaS20 E3

At a campaign rally, Garrison once again tries and fails to convince his supporters he is not fit to be President of the United States.
09/28/2016
02:28

He's Got My Vote
South AmericaS20 E3

Randy changes his mind about the election and wants to share the news with Stephen. Meanwhile, the citizens of Denmark mourn the loss of Freja Ollegaurd.
09/28/2016
01:03

I Don't Have Any Friends
South AmericaS20 E3

After a conversation with Eric, Heidi realizes she may have been wrong about him.
09/28/2016
00:43

I Have a Theory
South AmericaS20 E3

PC Principal questions Stan, Kyle, Butters and Tolkien about their involvement with Cartman's disappearance from social media.
09/28/2016
01:39

I Know Who You Are
South AmericaS20 E4

The origin of the "troll" is explained, meanwhile Kyle tries to talk to his dad about how the girls have been treated online.
10/12/2016
00:53

I'll Follow You
South AmericaS20 E3

While disconnected from social media, Heidi and Eric share a joke and each other's company.
09/28/2016
01:12

It Ruffles My Feathers
South AmericaS20 E4

Carmtan and Heidi explain how much happier they are without social media.
10/12/2016
00:47

Let's Talk, Buddy
South AmericaS20 E3

Gerald talks to Ike again about the horrific consequences of trolling.
09/28/2016
01:46

Meeting Dildo Shwaggins
South AmericaS20 E4

Gerald meets the author of the mysterious notes he has been receiving.
10/12/2016
01:53

My Opponent IS a LIAR and Cannot Be Trusted
South AmericaS20 E3

At the first Presidential debate, Garrison speaks from the heart and tries to convince everyone to vote for his opponent.
09/28/2016
01:07

National Anthem Protest Redux
South AmericaS20 E4

At the girls' volleyball game, Butters stages a protest during the Natinal Anthem.
10/12/2016
00:40

Snakes in the Grass!
South AmericaS20 E4

Butters tells Charlotte about everything happeing at school; but Charlotte already knows, and has some bad news for Butters.
10/12/2016
01:50

So Hot, Honey… Ugh
South AmericaS20 E4

Gerald tells Sheila another lie, and pays a price.
10/12/2016
01:16

We Are Willing to Change
South AmericaS20 E4

Kyle gathers the boys to discuss how they can show the girls respect, but Butters has a different idea.
10/12/2016
01:27

You Go, Girl!
South AmericaS20 E3

Freja Ollegaurd goes on a talk show to discuss @SkankHunt42's latest attacks and gets trolled on live TV.
09/28/2016