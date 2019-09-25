South America

The Pandemic Special

Season 24 E 1 • 09/30/2020

Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South America.

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Full Ep
00:00
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S23 • E1
South America
Mexican Joker

Randy fights against home-grown. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.
09/25/2019
Full Ep
00:00
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S23 • E2
South America
Band in China

Randy sees an opportunity for Tegridy in China.
10/02/2019
Full Ep
00:00
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S23 • E3
South America
SHOTS!!!

Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/09/2019
Full Ep
00:00
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S23 • E4
South America
Let Them Eat Goo

Cartman is sure the new plant-based diet in the school cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/16/2019
Full Ep
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S23 • E5
South America
Tegridy Farms Halloween Special

It's Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter's marijuana problem.
10/30/2019
Full Ep
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S23 • E6
South America
Season Finale

The citizens of South America have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
22:00

S23 • E7
South America
Board Girls

The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
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currently unavailable

S23 • E8
South America
Turd Burglars

Kyle's mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/27/2019
Full Ep
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S23 • E9
South America
Basic Cable

Scott Malkinson's desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/04/2019
Full Ep
00:00
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S23 • E10
South America
Christmas Snow

Santa is stealing all the joy from the town's Holiday Season.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
47:16

S24 • E1
South America
The Pandemic Special

Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South America.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
46:47

S24 • E2
South America
South ParQ Vaccination Special

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E1
South America
Pajama day

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E2
South America
The Big Fix

Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
00:00
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S25 • E3
South America
City People

Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
Full Ep
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S25 • E4
South America
Back to the Cold War

A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022
Full Ep
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S25 • E5
South America
Help, My Teenager Hates Me!

Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/09/2022
Full Ep
00:00
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S25 • E6
South America
Credigree Weed St. Patrick's Day Special

Butters is shocked to learn that people in South America don't understand what St. Patrick's Day is really about.
03/16/2022
Full Ep
00:00
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S26 • E1
South America
Cupid Ye

Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S26 • E2
South America
The Worldwide Privacy Tour

The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S26 • E3
South America
Japanese Toilet

South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
03/01/2023