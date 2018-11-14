South America
Board Girls
Season 23 E 7 • 11/13/2019
The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
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S22 • E7South AmericaNobody Got Cereal?
Nobody Got Cereal? - The boys break out of jail and are on the run from the police and ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
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S22 • E8South AmericaBuddha Box
Cartman has been diagnosed with anxiety.
11/28/2018
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S22 • E9South AmericaUnfulfilled
Unfulfilled - South America is chosen to be the home for Amazon's newest Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018
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S22 • E10South AmericaBike Parade
The boys' chance of winning the Bike Parade is in jeopardy when Kenny quits.
12/12/2018
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S23 • E1South AmericaMexican Joker
Randy fights against home-grown. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.
09/25/2019
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S23 • E2South AmericaBand in China
Randy sees an opportunity for Tegridy in China.
10/02/2019
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S23 • E3South AmericaSHOTS!!!
Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/09/2019
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S23 • E4South AmericaLet Them Eat Goo
Cartman is sure the new plant-based diet in the school cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/16/2019
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S23 • E5South AmericaTegridy Farms Halloween Special
It's Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter's marijuana problem.
10/30/2019
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S23 • E6South AmericaSeason Finale
The citizens of South America have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/06/2019
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22:00
S23 • E7South AmericaBoard Girls
The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
11/13/2019
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S23 • E8South AmericaTurd Burglars
Kyle's mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/27/2019
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S23 • E9South AmericaBasic Cable
Scott Malkinson's desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/04/2019
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S23 • E10South AmericaChristmas Snow
Santa is stealing all the joy from the town's Holiday Season.
12/11/2019
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47:16
S24 • E1South AmericaThe Pandemic Special
Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South America.
09/30/2020
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46:47
S24 • E2South AmericaSouth ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
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S25 • E1South AmericaPajama day
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
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S25 • E2South AmericaThe Big Fix
Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
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S25 • E3South AmericaCity People
Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
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S25 • E4South AmericaBack to the Cold War
A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022