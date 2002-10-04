South Park
My Future Self n' Me
Season 6 E 16 • 12/04/2002
When a 32-year-old man claiming to be Stan from the future shows up in South Park, young Stan is forced to come to terms with the loser he will become.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:00
S6 • E6South ParkProfessor Chaos
The boys fire Butters as their new friend. Devastation over his rejection unleashes Butters' dark side and Professor Chaos is born.
04/10/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E7South ParkThe Simpsons Already Did It
Professor Chaos is frustrated when he realizes all of his diabolical plans to wreak havoc on South Park have already been done by "The Simpsons."
06/26/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E8South ParkRed Hot Catholic Love
A sexual abuse scandal involving priests hits South Park and is taken all the way to the Vatican.
07/03/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E9South ParkFree Hat
When the boys find out that their favorite movies are being enhanced, re-released and ruined in the process, they form a club to "Save Films from their Directors."
07/10/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E10South ParkBebe's Boobs Destroy Society
The boys go to Cartman's where he's playing "Lambs" with Bebe.
07/17/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E11South ParkChild Abduction is Not Funny
In an effort to protect their children from kidnappers, the parents hire the owner of City Wok Restaurant to build the Great Wall of South Park.
07/24/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E12South ParkA Ladder to Heaven
Cartman goes to an abortion clinic to get Kenny sucked out.
11/06/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E13South ParkThe Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers
The boys embark upon a mythical quest as they set out to return their copy of the "The Lord of the Rings" movie to their local video store.
11/13/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E14South ParkThe Death Camp of Tolerance
The boys are sentenced to the Death Camp of Tolerance where they learn how to treat minorities. Mr. Slave and Lemmiwinks make their debut in this episode.
11/20/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E15South ParkThe Biggest Douche in the Universe
When a famous psychic fails to help him exorcise Kenny from his body, Cartman and Chef travel to the moors of Scotland, where Chef's mom tries a little of her voodoo magic on him.
11/27/2002
Full Ep
21:59
S6 • E16South ParkMy Future Self n' Me
When a 32-year-old man claiming to be Stan from the future shows up in South Park, young Stan is forced to come to terms with the loser he will become.
12/04/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S6 • E17South ParkRed Sleigh Down
Cartman has to score one big "nice" to be eligible for Christmas presents this year. He recruits Santa, Mr. Hankey and Jesus in a desperate attempt to bring Christmas to the downtrodden citizens of Iraq.
12/11/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S7 • E2South ParkKrazy Kripples
Jimmy and Timmy pull together a group of people like themselves and call their new club the "Crips."
03/26/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S7 • E3South ParkToilet Paper
Cartman convinces the boys to "toilet paper" their teacher's house, but Kyle is overwhelmed with guilt.
04/02/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S7 • E4South ParkI'm a Little Bit Country
The boys join some anti-war protesters because it's a free pass out of school for the day.
04/09/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S7 • E5South ParkFat Butt and Pancake Head
One of Cartman's body parts becomes famous overnight and rivals the popularity of another superstar.
04/16/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S7 • E6South ParkLil' Crime Stoppers
After they return a missing doll to a little girl, the police department recognizes the boys' efforts and officially names them "junior deputies."
04/23/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S7 • E7South ParkRed Man's Greed
The citizens of South Park are being forced off their land to make way for a new super highway after owners of the Three Feathers Indian Casino acquire the town.
04/30/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S7 • E8South ParkSouth Park Is Gay
The town of South Park celebrates the new, hip metro-sexual craze.
10/22/2003