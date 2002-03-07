South Park

Canceled

Season 7 E 1 • 03/19/2003

Jeff figures out that Earth is being cancelled.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
22:00

S6 • E8
South Park
Red Hot Catholic Love

A sexual abuse scandal involving priests hits South Park and is taken all the way to the Vatican.
07/03/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E9
South Park
Free Hat

When the boys find out that their favorite movies are being enhanced, re-released and ruined in the process, they form a club to "Save Films from their Directors."
07/10/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E10
South Park
Bebe's Boobs Destroy Society

Bebe's breasts have big plans.
07/17/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E11
South Park
Child Abduction is Not Funny

In an effort to protect their children from kidnappers, the parents hire the owner of City Wok Restaurant to build the Great Wall of South Park.
07/24/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E12
South Park
A Ladder to Heaven

Kenny died with the winning ticket to a prize of endless candy in his pocket. The boys decide to build a ladder to Heaven where they expect to find him and get the ticket back.
11/06/2002
Full Ep
21:59

S6 • E13
South Park
The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers

The boys embark upon a mythical quest as they set out to return their copy of the "The Lord of the Rings" movie to their local video store.
11/13/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E14
South Park
The Death Camp of Tolerance

The boys are sentenced to the Death Camp of Tolerance where they learn how to treat minorities. Mr. Slave and Lemmiwinks make their debut in this episode.
11/20/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E15
South Park
The Biggest Douche in the Universe

When a famous psychic fails to help him exorcise Kenny from his body, Cartman and Chef travel to the moors of Scotland, where Chef's mom tries a little of her voodoo magic on him.
11/27/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E16
South Park
My Future Self n' Me

When a 32-year-old man claiming to be Stan from the future shows up in South Park, young Stan is forced to come to terms with the loser he will become.
12/04/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E17
South Park
Red Sleigh Down

Cartman has to score one big "nice" to be eligible for Christmas presents this year. He recruits Santa, Mr. Hankey and Jesus in a desperate attempt to bring Christmas to the downtrodden citizens of Iraq.
12/11/2002
Full Ep
21:58

S7 • E1
South Park
Canceled

Jeff figures out that Earth is being cancelled.
03/19/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E2
South Park
Krazy Kripples

Jimmy and Timmy pull together a group of people like themselves and call their new club the "Crips."
03/26/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E3
South Park
Toilet Paper

Cartman convinces the boys to "toilet paper" their teacher's house, but Kyle is overwhelmed with guilt.
04/02/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E4
South Park
I'm a Little Bit Country

The boys join some anti-war protesters because it's a free pass out of school for the day.
04/09/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E5
South Park
Fat Butt and Pancake Head

One of Cartman's body parts becomes famous overnight and rivals the popularity of another superstar.
04/16/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E6
South Park
Lil' Crime Stoppers

After they return a missing doll to a little girl, the police department recognizes the boys' efforts and officially names them "junior deputies."
04/23/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E7
South Park
Red Man's Greed

The citizens of South Park are being forced off their land to make way for a new super highway after owners of the Three Feathers Indian Casino acquire the town.
04/30/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E8
South Park
South Park Is Gay

The town of South Park celebrates the new, hip metro-sexual craze.
10/22/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E9
South Park
Christian Rock Hard

When the other boys kick Cartman out of their band, he pulls his own group together to make music for Jesus.
10/29/2003
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S7 • E10
South Park
Grey Dawn

With South Park's senior citizens behind the wheel, more than a few farmer's markets have been mowed down. Unwilling to surrender their driver's licenses, the elderly fight back.
11/05/2003
Full Ep
21:59

S7 • E11
South Park
Casa Bonita

Cartman locks Butters in a bomb shelter.
11/12/2003