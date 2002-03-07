Watching
S6 • E8South ParkRed Hot Catholic Love
A sexual abuse scandal involving priests hits South Park and is taken all the way to the Vatican.
07/03/2002
S6 • E9South ParkFree Hat
When the boys find out that their favorite movies are being enhanced, re-released and ruined in the process, they form a club to "Save Films from their Directors."
07/10/2002
S6 • E10South ParkBebe's Boobs Destroy Society
Bebe's breasts have big plans.
07/17/2002
S6 • E11South ParkChild Abduction is Not Funny
In an effort to protect their children from kidnappers, the parents hire the owner of City Wok Restaurant to build the Great Wall of South Park.
07/24/2002
S6 • E12South ParkA Ladder to Heaven
Kenny died with the winning ticket to a prize of endless candy in his pocket. The boys decide to build a ladder to Heaven where they expect to find him and get the ticket back.
11/06/2002
21:59
S6 • E13South ParkThe Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers
The boys embark upon a mythical quest as they set out to return their copy of the "The Lord of the Rings" movie to their local video store.
11/13/2002
S6 • E14South ParkThe Death Camp of Tolerance
The boys are sentenced to the Death Camp of Tolerance where they learn how to treat minorities. Mr. Slave and Lemmiwinks make their debut in this episode.
11/20/2002
S6 • E15South ParkThe Biggest Douche in the Universe
When a famous psychic fails to help him exorcise Kenny from his body, Cartman and Chef travel to the moors of Scotland, where Chef's mom tries a little of her voodoo magic on him.
11/27/2002
S6 • E16South ParkMy Future Self n' Me
When a 32-year-old man claiming to be Stan from the future shows up in South Park, young Stan is forced to come to terms with the loser he will become.
12/04/2002
S6 • E17South ParkRed Sleigh Down
Cartman has to score one big "nice" to be eligible for Christmas presents this year. He recruits Santa, Mr. Hankey and Jesus in a desperate attempt to bring Christmas to the downtrodden citizens of Iraq.
12/11/2002
S7 • E2South ParkKrazy Kripples
Jimmy and Timmy pull together a group of people like themselves and call their new club the "Crips."
03/26/2003
S7 • E3South ParkToilet Paper
Cartman convinces the boys to "toilet paper" their teacher's house, but Kyle is overwhelmed with guilt.
04/02/2003
S7 • E4South ParkI'm a Little Bit Country
The boys join some anti-war protesters because it's a free pass out of school for the day.
04/09/2003
S7 • E5South ParkFat Butt and Pancake Head
One of Cartman's body parts becomes famous overnight and rivals the popularity of another superstar.
04/16/2003
S7 • E6South ParkLil' Crime Stoppers
After they return a missing doll to a little girl, the police department recognizes the boys' efforts and officially names them "junior deputies."
04/23/2003
S7 • E7South ParkRed Man's Greed
The citizens of South Park are being forced off their land to make way for a new super highway after owners of the Three Feathers Indian Casino acquire the town.
04/30/2003
S7 • E8South ParkSouth Park Is Gay
The town of South Park celebrates the new, hip metro-sexual craze.
10/22/2003
S7 • E9South ParkChristian Rock Hard
When the other boys kick Cartman out of their band, he pulls his own group together to make music for Jesus.
10/29/2003
S7 • E10South ParkGrey Dawn
With South Park's senior citizens behind the wheel, more than a few farmer's markets have been mowed down. Unwilling to surrender their driver's licenses, the elderly fight back.
11/05/2003