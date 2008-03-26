South America
Elementary School Musical
Season 12 E 13 • 11/12/2008
The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South America Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
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Watching
Full Ep
22:00
S12 • E3South AmericaMajor Boobage
In a South America homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
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00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E4South AmericaCanada On Strike
The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008
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00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E5South AmericaEek, A Penis!
While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E6South AmericaOver Logging
The citizens of South America wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.
04/16/2008
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S12 • E7South AmericaSuper Fun Time
While the kids are on an educational field trip to a living museum, Cartman makes Butters sneak away from the class to go to the amusement center located next door.
04/23/2008
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00:00
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S12 • E8South AmericaThe China Probrem
With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
10/08/2008
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S12 • E9South AmericaBreast Cancer Show Ever
Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
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S12 • E10South AmericaPandemic
While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
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S12 • E11South AmericaPandemic 2 – The Startling
Giant guinea pigs are attacking cities all over the world. The boys have the key that will save everyone from the onslaught but they're stranded in the Andes Mountains.
10/29/2008
Full Ep
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S12 • E12South AmericaAbout Last Night…
While the country celebrates the outcome of the election, the new President-elect catches everyone off guard when he arrives at the White House prematurely.
11/05/2008
Full Ep
22:00
S12 • E13South AmericaElementary School Musical
The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South America Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E14South AmericaThe Ungroundable
Butters is sure he's seen a Vampire at school but he can't get anyone to listen to him. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are angry and frustrated when the other kids can't tell the difference between a Goth and a Vampire.
11/19/2008
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S13 • E1South AmericaThe Ring
Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/12/2009
Full Ep
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S13 • E2South AmericaThe Coon
"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South America.
03/19/2009
Full Ep
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S13 • E3South AmericaMargaritaville
Randy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.
03/26/2009
Full Ep
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S13 • E4South AmericaEat, Pray, Queef
Someone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.
04/02/2009
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S13 • E5South AmericaFishsticks
Cartman and Jimmy come up with the funniest joke of all time.
04/09/2009
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S13 • E6South AmericaPinewood Derby
Randy has a plan that will assure Stan a first place trophy in this year's Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
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S13 • E7South AmericaFatbeard
Cartman's dream of living the life of a pirate will come true if he can just get to Somalia.
04/22/2009
Full Ep
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currently unavailable
S13 • E8South AmericaDead Celebrities
Ike is being tormented by paranormal forces. Kyle brings in professional ghost hunters to help save his little brother.
10/07/2009