South America

Elementary School Musical

Season 12 E 13 • 11/12/2008

The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South America Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.

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Full Ep
22:00

S12 • E3
South America
Major Boobage

In a South America homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
Full Ep
00:00
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S12 • E4
South America
Canada On Strike

The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S12 • E5
South America
Eek, A Penis!

While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008
Full Ep
00:00
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S12 • E6
South America
Over Logging

The citizens of South America wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.
04/16/2008
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00:00
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S12 • E7
South America
Super Fun Time

While the kids are on an educational field trip to a living museum, Cartman makes Butters sneak away from the class to go to the amusement center located next door.
04/23/2008
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00:00
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S12 • E8
South America
The China Probrem

With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
10/08/2008
Full Ep
00:00
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S12 • E9
South America
Breast Cancer Show Ever

Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
Full Ep
00:00
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S12 • E10
South America
Pandemic

While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
Full Ep
00:00
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S12 • E11
South America
Pandemic 2 – The Startling

Giant guinea pigs are attacking cities all over the world. The boys have the key that will save everyone from the onslaught but they're stranded in the Andes Mountains.
10/29/2008
Full Ep
00:00
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S12 • E12
South America
About Last Night…

While the country celebrates the outcome of the election, the new President-elect catches everyone off guard when he arrives at the White House prematurely.
11/05/2008
Full Ep
22:00

S12 • E13
South America
Elementary School Musical

The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South America Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S12 • E14
South America
The Ungroundable

Butters is sure he's seen a Vampire at school but he can't get anyone to listen to him. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are angry and frustrated when the other kids can't tell the difference between a Goth and a Vampire.
11/19/2008
Full Ep
00:00
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S13 • E1
South America
The Ring

Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/12/2009
Full Ep
00:00
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S13 • E2
South America
The Coon

"The Coon" rises from the trash and takes his place as a lone vigilante who wipes out crime in the town of South America.
03/19/2009
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00:00
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S13 • E3
South America
Margaritaville

Randy steps forward with a solution to fix the desperate state of the economy.
03/26/2009
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S13 • E4
South America
Eat, Pray, Queef

Someone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.
04/02/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E5
South America
Fishsticks

Cartman and Jimmy come up with the funniest joke of all time.
04/09/2009
Full Ep
00:00
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S13 • E6
South America
Pinewood Derby

Randy has a plan that will assure Stan a first place trophy in this year's Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
Full Ep
00:00
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S13 • E7
South America
Fatbeard

Cartman's dream of living the life of a pirate will come true if he can just get to Somalia.
04/22/2009
Full Ep
00:00
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S13 • E8
South America
Dead Celebrities

Ike is being tormented by paranormal forces. Kyle brings in professional ghost hunters to help save his little brother.
10/07/2009
Full Ep
22:00

S13 • E9
South America
Butters' Bottom Bitch

Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009