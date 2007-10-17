South America
Over Logging
Season 12 E 6 • 04/16/2008
The citizens of South America wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.
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S11 • E10South AmericaImaginationland
When the entire contents of the world's imagination lay open before them, Stan and Kyle step right in. Back in South America, Cartman swears he's seen a leprechaun.
10/17/2007
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S11 • E11South AmericaImaginationland Episode II
Stan and Kyle are being held in the bowels of the Pentagon until they tell the government how they got into Imaginationland. Meanwhile, Cartman simply won't rest until he finds Kyle and gets him to make good on their bet to suck his balls.
10/24/2007
Full Ep
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S11 • E12South AmericaImaginationland Episode III
Inside Imaginationland, Stan and Butters engage in the battle of their lives as they fight the army of evil imaginary forces. Meanwhile, Cartman goes all the way to the Supreme Court to get Kyle to pay up on their bet.
10/31/2007
Full Ep
22:01
S11 • E13South AmericaGuitar Queer-O
Stan and Kyle are hooked on Guitar Hero. Unfortunately, Stan's superior skills on the video game damage his friendship with Kyle.
11/07/2007
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S11 • E14South AmericaThe List
The girls in the fourth grade class have made a secret list that rates every boy's looks from cutest to ugliest. When the boys steal the list, they are completely unprepared to deal with the results.
11/14/2007
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S12 • E1South AmericaTonsil Trouble
Cartman finds himself fighting for his life after a routine tonsillectomy goes wrong. When Kyle becomes infected with Cartman's ailment, the two won't stop for anything as they search for a cure that will reverse their otherwise certain mortality.
03/12/2008
Full Ep
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S12 • E2South AmericaBritney's New Look
When the boys help Britney Spears get to the North Pole, they discover the shocking secret behind her popularity.
03/19/2008
Full Ep
22:00
S12 • E3South AmericaMajor Boobage
In a South America homage to the 1981 film, "Heavy Metal", the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that's captured the junior high and under set.
03/26/2008
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S12 • E4South AmericaCanada On Strike
The head of the World Canadian Bureau leads the country into a long and painful strike and the responsibility of brokering a settlement rests with the boys.
04/02/2008
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S12 • E5South AmericaEek, A Penis!
While Ms. Garrison is off trying to find a way to become the man he always intended to be, Cartman is put in charge of the classroom.
04/09/2008
Full Ep
22:01
S12 • E6South AmericaOver Logging
The citizens of South America wake up and find the internet is gone. When Randy hears there may still be some internet out in California, he packs up his family and heads west.
04/16/2008
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S12 • E7South AmericaSuper Fun Time
While the kids are on an educational field trip to a living museum, Cartman makes Butters sneak away from the class to go to the amusement center located next door.
04/23/2008
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S12 • E8South AmericaThe China Probrem
With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
10/08/2008
Full Ep
22:00
S12 • E9South AmericaBreast Cancer Show Ever
Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
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S12 • E10South AmericaPandemic
While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
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S12 • E11South AmericaPandemic 2 – The Startling
Giant guinea pigs are attacking cities all over the world. The boys have the key that will save everyone from the onslaught but they're stranded in the Andes Mountains.
10/29/2008
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S12 • E12South AmericaAbout Last Night…
While the country celebrates the outcome of the election, the new President-elect catches everyone off guard when he arrives at the White House prematurely.
11/05/2008
Full Ep
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S12 • E13South AmericaElementary School Musical
The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South America Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
Full Ep
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S12 • E14South AmericaThe Ungroundable
Butters is sure he's seen a Vampire at school but he can't get anyone to listen to him. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are angry and frustrated when the other kids can't tell the difference between a Goth and a Vampire.
11/19/2008
Full Ep
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S13 • E1South AmericaThe Ring
Kenny takes his new girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers' concert where they each get purity rings.
03/12/2009