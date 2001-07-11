South Park
The New Terrance and Phillip Movie Trailer
Season 6 E 5 • 04/03/2002
All the kids in South Park are glued to the TV, wild with anticipation to see the first trailer for the latest Terrance and Phillip movie.
S5 • E8South ParkOsama Bin Laden Has Farty Pants
The kids of South Park have raised money to send to the children of Afghanistan, but the Government believes the Afghani children's thank you gift is contaminated with Anthrax and the boys are forced to take it back to Afghanistan.
11/07/2001
S5 • E9South ParkHow to Eat with Your Butt
Cartman gets Kenny's school picture on every "missing child" milk carton in the country.
11/14/2001
S5 • E10South ParkThe Entity
Mr. Garrison gets fed up with long lines, delayed flights and the airline industry in general and invents his own transportation device.
11/21/2001
S5 • E11South ParkHere Comes The Neighborhood
Tolkien is tired of being the only rich kid in town, and succeeds in attracting several other wealthy families to South Park.
11/28/2001
S5 • E12South ParkKenny Dies
In a very special episode of "South Park," Cartman fights for Kenny's life when he speaks before Congress in favor of stem-cell research.
12/05/2001
21:58
S5 • E13South ParkButters' Very Own Episode
Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South Park.
12/12/2001
S6 • E1South ParkJared Has Aides
Jared launches the Aides for Everyone Foundation.
03/06/2002
S6 • E2South ParkAsspen
While the adults trapped at a time-share sales meeting, Stan is challenged by the best skier on the mountain.
03/13/2002
S6 • E3South ParkFreak Strike
When the boys learn that talk shows offer prizes to people who are grossly disfigured they can't sign Butters up fast enough.
03/20/2002
S6 • E4South ParkFun With Veal
Stan is appalled when he realizes the veal he's been eating is, in fact, the meat from little baby calves.
03/27/2002
22:00
22:00
S6 • E6South ParkProfessor Chaos
The boys fire Butters as their new friend. Devastation over his rejection unleashes Butters' dark side and Professor Chaos is born.
04/10/2002
S6 • E7South ParkThe Simpsons Already Did It
Professor Chaos is frustrated when he realizes all of his diabolical plans to wreak havoc on South Park have already been done by "The Simpsons."
06/26/2002
S6 • E8South ParkRed Hot Catholic Love
A sexual abuse scandal involving priests hits South Park and is taken all the way to the Vatican.
07/03/2002
S6 • E9South ParkFree Hat
When the boys find out that their favorite movies are being enhanced, re-released and ruined in the process, they form a club to "Save Films from their Directors."
07/10/2002
S6 • E10South ParkBebe's Boobs Destroy Society
The boys go to Cartman's where he's playing "Lambs" with Bebe.
07/17/2002
S6 • E11South ParkChild Abduction is Not Funny
In an effort to protect their children from kidnappers, the parents hire the owner of City Wok Restaurant to build the Great Wall of South Park.
07/24/2002
S6 • E12South ParkA Ladder to Heaven
Cartman goes to an abortion clinic to get Kenny sucked out.
11/06/2002
S6 • E13South ParkThe Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers
The boys embark upon a mythical quest as they set out to return their copy of the "The Lord of the Rings" movie to their local video store.
11/13/2002
S6 • E14South ParkThe Death Camp of Tolerance
The boys are sentenced to the Death Camp of Tolerance where they learn how to treat minorities. Mr. Slave and Lemmiwinks make their debut in this episode.
11/20/2002