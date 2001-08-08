South Park

S5 • E7
South Park
Towelie

When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.
08/08/2001
S5 • E8
South Park
Osama Bin Laden Has Farty Pants

The kids of South Park have raised money to send to the children of Afghanistan, but the Government believes the Afghani children's thank you gift is contaminated with Anthrax and the boys are forced to take it back to Afghanistan.
11/07/2001
S5 • E9
South Park
How to Eat with Your Butt

Cartman gets Kenny's school picture on every "missing child" milk carton in the country.
11/14/2001
S5 • E10
South Park
The Entity

Mr. Garrison gets fed up with long lines, delayed flights and the airline industry in general and invents his own transportation device.
11/21/2001
S5 • E11
South Park
Here Comes The Neighborhood

Tolkien is tired of being the only rich kid in town, and succeeds in attracting several other wealthy families to South Park.
11/28/2001
S5 • E12
South Park
Kenny Dies

In a very special episode of "South Park," Cartman fights for Kenny's life when he speaks before Congress in favor of stem-cell research.
12/05/2001
S5 • E13
South Park
Butters' Very Own Episode

Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South Park.
12/12/2001
S6 • E1
South Park
Jared Has Aides

Jared launches the Aides for Everyone Foundation.
03/06/2002
S6 • E2
South Park
Asspen

While the adults trapped at a time-share sales meeting, Stan is challenged by the best skier on the mountain.
03/13/2002
S6 • E3
South Park
Freak Strike

When the boys learn that talk shows offer prizes to people who are grossly disfigured they can't sign Butters up fast enough.
03/20/2002
S6 • E4
South Park
Fun With Veal

Stan is appalled when he realizes the veal he's been eating is, in fact, the meat from little baby calves.
03/27/2002
S6 • E5
South Park
The New Terrance and Phillip Movie Trailer

All the kids in South Park are glued to the TV, wild with anticipation to see the first trailer for the latest Terrance and Phillip movie.
04/03/2002
S6 • E6
South Park
Professor Chaos

The boys fire Butters as their new friend. Devastation over his rejection unleashes Butters' dark side and Professor Chaos is born.
04/10/2002
S6 • E7
South Park
The Simpsons Already Did It

Professor Chaos is frustrated when he realizes all of his diabolical plans to wreak havoc on South Park have already been done by "The Simpsons."
06/26/2002
S6 • E8
South Park
Red Hot Catholic Love

A sexual abuse scandal involving priests hits South Park and is taken all the way to the Vatican.
07/03/2002
S6 • E9
South Park
Free Hat

When the boys find out that their favorite movies are being enhanced, re-released and ruined in the process, they form a club to "Save Films from their Directors."
07/10/2002
S6 • E10
South Park
Bebe's Boobs Destroy Society

The boys go to Cartman's where he's playing "Lambs" with Bebe.
07/17/2002
S6 • E11
South Park
Child Abduction is Not Funny

In an effort to protect their children from kidnappers, the parents hire the owner of City Wok Restaurant to build the Great Wall of South Park.
07/24/2002
S6 • E12
South Park
A Ladder to Heaven

Cartman goes to an abortion clinic to get Kenny sucked out.
11/06/2002
S6 • E13
South Park
The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers

The boys embark upon a mythical quest as they set out to return their copy of the "The Lord of the Rings" movie to their local video store.
11/13/2002
S6 • E14
South Park
The Death Camp of Tolerance

The boys are sentenced to the Death Camp of Tolerance where they learn how to treat minorities. Mr. Slave and Lemmiwinks make their debut in this episode.
11/20/2002