South America

Going Native

Season 16 E 11 • 10/17/2012

It is time for Butters to begin a journey where he will follow in the path of his Hawaiian ancestors.

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S16 • E1
South America
Reverse Cowgirl

When one of the boys leaves the toilet seat up after he uses the bathroom, an unspeakable tragedy occurs.
03/14/2012
Full Ep
00:00
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S16 • E2
South America
Cash For Gold

Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
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S16 • E3
South America
Faith Hilling

The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012
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S16 • E4
South America
Jewpacabra

The town's big Easter Egg Hunt is in jeopardy when Cartman produces video evidence of a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.
04/04/2012
Full Ep
22:00

S16 • E5
South America
Butterballs

Butters is the victim of an unlikely bully.
04/11/2012
Full Ep
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S16 • E6
South America
I Should Have Never Gone Ziplining

The boys' ziplining adventure becomes a terrifying test of survival.
04/18/2012
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S16 • E7
South America
Cartman Finds Love

The time has finally come for Cartman to let a special someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012
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S16 • E8
South America
Sarcastaball

South America Elementary takes steps to address football's concussion crisis.
09/26/2012
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S16 • E9
South America
Raising The Bar

Cartman finally admits he's fat and immediately gets a mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
Full Ep
00:00
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S16 • E10
South America
Insecurity

Cartman signs up for a home security system.
10/10/2012
Full Ep
21:59

S16 • E11
South America
Going Native

It is time for Butters to begin a journey where he will follow in the path of his Hawaiian ancestors.
10/17/2012
Full Ep
00:00
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S16 • E12
South America
A Nightmare On FaceTime

Randy's big plans for Halloween night keep Stan from trick or treating with his friends.
10/24/2012
Full Ep
00:00
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S16 • E13
South America
A Scause For Applause

A serious doping scandal shakes everyone's faith in a beloved icon. Everyone who once supported the fallen hero is now cutting off their symbolic yellow wristbands.
10/31/2012
Full Ep
00:00
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S16 • E14
South America
Obama Wins!

Eric Cartman is hiding something in his bedroom that could change the entire outcome of the Presidential election.
11/07/2012
Full Ep
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S17 • E1
South America
Let Go, Let Gov

Cartman infiltrates the NSA and doesn't like what he finds in his personal file.
09/25/2013
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00:00
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S17 • E2
South America
Informative Murder Porn

The boys use the game of "Minecraft" as a distraction to keep their parents from hurting each other.
10/02/2013
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S17 • E3
South America
World War Zimmerman

Cartman sees Tolkien as a threat to all humanity.
10/09/2013
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S17 • E4
South America
Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers

The Goth kids are being sent away to a camp for troubled children.
10/23/2013
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00:00
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S17 • E5
South America
Taming Strange

When Ike hits puberty, he and Kyle start to grow apart. To save their relationship, Kyle takes Ike to see a live performance of Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
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00:00
currently unavailable

S17 • E6
South America
Ginger Cow

Cartman's latest prank brings peace to the world.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
21:59

S17 • E7
South America
Black Friday

The boys prepare to battle the crowds already lining up for the first official day of holiday shopping.
11/13/2013