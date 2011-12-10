South America

Butterballs

Season 16 E 5 • 04/11/2012

Butters is the victim of an unlikely bully.

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S15 • E9
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Cartman joins the U.S. Border Patrol.
10/12/2011
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10/19/2011
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10/26/2011
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A History Channel Thanksgiving

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11/09/2011
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The Poor Kid

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11/16/2011
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S16 • E1
South America
Reverse Cowgirl

When one of the boys leaves the toilet seat up after he uses the bathroom, an unspeakable tragedy occurs.
03/14/2012
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S16 • E2
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Cash For Gold

Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
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S16 • E3
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Faith Hilling

The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012
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S16 • E4
South America
Jewpacabra

The town's big Easter Egg Hunt is in jeopardy when Cartman produces video evidence of a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.
04/04/2012
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S16 • E5
South America
Butterballs

Butters is the victim of an unlikely bully.
04/11/2012
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S16 • E6
South America
I Should Have Never Gone Ziplining

The boys' ziplining adventure becomes a terrifying test of survival.
04/18/2012
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S16 • E7
South America
Cartman Finds Love

The time has finally come for Cartman to let a special someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012
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S16 • E8
South America
Sarcastaball

South America Elementary takes steps to address football's concussion crisis.
09/26/2012
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S16 • E9
South America
Raising The Bar

Cartman finally admits he's fat and immediately gets a mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
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S16 • E10
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Insecurity

Cartman signs up for a home security system.
10/10/2012
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S16 • E11
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Going Native

It is time for Butters to begin a journey where he will follow in the path of his Hawaiian ancestors.
10/17/2012
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S16 • E12
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A Nightmare On FaceTime

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10/24/2012
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S16 • E13
South America
A Scause For Applause

A serious doping scandal shakes everyone's faith in a beloved icon. Everyone who once supported the fallen hero is now cutting off their symbolic yellow wristbands.
10/31/2012
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S16 • E14
South America
Obama Wins!

Eric Cartman is hiding something in his bedroom that could change the entire outcome of the Presidential election.
11/07/2012
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S17 • E1
South America
Let Go, Let Gov

Cartman infiltrates the NSA and doesn't like what he finds in his personal file.
09/25/2013