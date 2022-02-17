South America
We Are Going to Be Prepared
Season 25 E 4 • 02/27/2022
PC Principal questions the number of Nuclear Emergency Drills Mr. Mackey has been conducting at school.
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Watching
01:18
Arch Your Back MoreSouth AmericaS25 E3
The agents of South Park Realtors are losing listings to a competing realty group and the best way to fight back is by taking new pictures.
02/17/2022
01:13
Bad Pony!South AmericaS25 E4
Despite Butters' earnest plea to Melancholy to behave, the pony doesn't listen.
03/03/2022
02:18
Get Out of the CitySouth AmericaS25 E3
A commercial showcasing all the spacious homes and their amenities on sale in South Park. Cartman negotiates a deal for his clients with his mom.
02/17/2022
21:49
Giving Real Estate a TrySouth AmericaS25 E3
With the influx of people moving to South Park from the city, Liane Cartman gets a job as a real estate agent to meet the housing market demand.
02/17/2022
02:17
He's Fighting For DemocracySouth AmericaS25 E4
The future of democracy is riding on Butters' pony.
03/03/2022
00:38
I Live in a Hot DogSouth AmericaS25 E3
The Cartmans lose their home and move into a hot dog.
02/17/2022
01:41
I'm Overreacting, MkaySouth AmericaS25 E4
PC Principal demands Mr. Mackey to stop all the nuclear emergency drills at the school.
03/03/2022
00:55
I'm Your JobSouth AmericaS25 E3
Liane Cartman breaks the news to Cartman about getting a job as a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
01:46
It's a Seller's MarketSouth AmericaS25 E3
South Park Realtors represent a unique property: the historic Aspen Park Hot Dog Stand.
02/17/2022
01:10
It's Legal TheftSouth AmericaS25 E3
Cartman enlists Butters' help to become a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
01:53
Mr. Mackey Hacks NORADSouth AmericaS25 E4
Mr. Mackey returns to his childhood home and hacks NORAD using a dial-up modem and DOS.
03/03/2022
01:23
Put That Thing Away, MelancholySouth AmericaS25 E4
Ahead of the dressage competition, Butters realizes he has no control over his pony, Melancholy.
03/03/2022
01:10
Showing Tweek's HouseSouth AmericaS25 E3
Cartman shows Tweek's house to people from the city.
02/17/2022
02:39
Since When Do YOU Care About Dressage?South AmericaS25 E4
A confrontation in the horse stable reveals both parties are on the same side.
03/03/2022
01:56
Tell Me Everything About DressageSouth AmericaS25 E4
Butters confides in Mr. Mackey about the pressure he is facing in the sport of dressage.
03/03/2022
02:27
The Russians are Nuking UsSouth AmericaS25 E4
Mr. Mackey leads South Park Elementary in a safety drill.
03/03/2022
03:24
Things Used to be SimplerSouth AmericaS25 E4
Mr. Mackey tries to relive his youth but finally accepts the reality of his age.
03/03/2022
02:04
Too Many City PeopleSouth AmericaS25 E3
Local business owners devise a plan to stop the city people from moving to South Park and the mayor declares "open season" on real estate agents.
02/17/2022
00:27
We Are Going to Be PreparedSouth AmericaS25 E4
PC Principal questions the number of Nuclear Emergency Drills Mr. Mackey has been conducting at school.
02/27/2022
00:28
We're Not Gonna Get a BonerSouth AmericaS25 E4
Butters gives Melancholy a stern talk about proper conduct during the dressage competition.
03/03/2022