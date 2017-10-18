South America
Do What She Says
Season 21 E 5 • 10/18/2017
While confronting his grandpa about the drugs, Stan meets Ms. McGullicutty.
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01:06
A Concerned Member of the PublicSouth AmericaS21 E5
The coroner tries to discover the reason behind the latest entertainers' death in South Park. After the autopsy, Marcus makes a startling discovery.
10/18/2017
01:45
Another Kids ChoirSouth AmericaS21 E5
While Cartman, Kenny, Kyle and Butters entertain the residents of Shady Acres, Stan sneaks into Ms. McGullicutty's room.
10/18/2017
02:00
Being a Superhero Means…South AmericaS21 E4
After learning the reason Coon and Friends are losing fans on social media, they decide to stand together against Professor Chaos.
10/11/2017
01:30
Benefit From PandemoniumSouth AmericaS21 E4
While Professor Chaos congratulates his employees on their outstanding work, the Coon and Friends storm his secret hideout only to discover Chaos is being protected by Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
01:42
Did You Bring Grandpa a Present?South AmericaS21 E5
Stan visits his Grandpa at the retirement community and gets tricked into running an errand for him.
10/18/2017
01:34
Do What She SaysSouth AmericaS21 E5
While confronting his grandpa about the drugs, Stan meets Ms. McGullicutty.
10/18/2017
02:50
Facebook Says Its TrueSouth AmericaS21 E4
As Mark Zuckerberg shows the people of South Park how unblockable he is, Coon and Friends devise a plan to defeat him.
10/11/2017
01:28
He Was Just a MouseSouth AmericaS21 E5
Marcus catches Stan red handed, trying to steal Ms. McGullicutty's Hummel collection. After trading accusations, they realize they are both after the same thing.
10/18/2017
01:35
I Don't Want Cake!South AmericaS21 E5
There's an unfortunate death at Marcus' birthday party.
10/18/2017
01:01
I Will Bring You DownSouth AmericaS21 E5
Marcus threatens to expose Stan as the source of all the opioids flooding South Park.
10/18/2017
01:22
It's Civil WarSouth AmericaS21 E4
After defeating Professor Chaos and Facebook, the Coon and Friends can't agree on their franchise plan and decide to go their separate ways.
10/11/2017
01:06
It's Like We Threw Grandpa AwaySouth AmericaS21 E5
Stan and Randy discuss Grandpa Marsh's living arrangements. Meanwhile, Butters and Kyle make the next "delivery" for Stan.
10/18/2017
02:37
Marcus is On the WarpathSouth AmericaS21 E5
Marcus is looking for the source of the drugs killing beloved entertainers. Meanwhile Stan, Cartman, Kenny and Kyle realize they may have been duped by Grandpa Marsh.
10/18/2017
00:50
Old People Pushing PillsSouth AmericaS21 E5
Stan begs Cartman, Kenny, Butters and Kenny to help him save his Grandpa. Cartman comes up with a plan.
10/18/2017
00:54
SolitaireSouth AmericaS21 E5
Ms. McGullicutty gets her comeuppance. Meanwhile, Marcus goes after the people who profit from addiction.
10/18/2017
01:31
Something StinksSouth AmericaS21 E5
Randy and Sharon stop by to visit Grandpa Marsh and have a run in with Ms. McGullicutty.
10/18/2017
01:21
Who Invited Him Here?South AmericaS21 E4
The entire town goes to the police for help with Mark Zuckerberg, but realize they invited this upon themselves.
10/11/2017
01:23
You're Both GroundedSouth AmericaS21 E4
After learning of all the trouble Butters has caused, Stephen does some serious grounding.
10/11/2017
01:06
You're Green LitSouth AmericaS21 E4
The Coon and Friends pitch their franchise idea to Netflix, but find out their Facebook reputation has spread further than they thought.
10/11/2017