South America
I Just Wanted Someone to Listen
Season 21 E 7 • 11/08/2017
The girls take Heidi out to celebrate her break up with Cartman, but their comments just make her feel worse.
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01:21
Flip Over Cars and StuffSouth AmericaS21 E7
After Heidi breaks up with him, Cartman asks Tolkien to help find a way to vent his anger at Society.
11/08/2017
02:18
Girls Are Amazing, Smart and BeautifulSouth AmericaS21 E7
Kyle tries to convince the rest of the girls to understand how Heidi feels. After that conversation, Kyle begins to realize how he feels about Heidi and asks Cartman to be "good to her".
11/08/2017
01:53
Good People Make Bad DecisionsSouth AmericaS21 E7
Kyle asks Heidi how she is doing and really listens to her. After that, Heidi takes a hard look at her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017
00:59
He Clearly SucksSouth AmericaS21 E7
While Cartman complains about Heidi, Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi and Cartman are still together.
11/08/2017
02:01
I Just Wanted Someone to ListenSouth AmericaS21 E7
The girls take Heidi out to celebrate her break up with Cartman, but their comments just make her feel worse.
11/08/2017
01:30
I Saw Them Holding HandsSouth AmericaS21 E7
At dinner, with Tolkien's family, Cartman flips out after hearing that Heidi and Kyle have been spending time together.
11/08/2017
01:29
I Was Being ManipulatedSouth AmericaS21 E7
Heidi breaks things off with Kyle and gets back together with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:23
Interesting ExperimentsSouth AmericaS21 E8
Heidi and Cartman try to convince Butters to judge the science fair, but are interrupted when men in dark suits descend upon the school.
11/15/2017
01:12
It's Not SafeSouth AmericaS21 E7
As his supporters conspire, President Garrison is not worried about his latest poll numbers.
11/08/2017
01:19
It's Recess, BabeSouth AmericaS21 E8
At recess, Heidi vents her frustration about the Special Education Department. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Timmy are given everything they need to continue their Water Bear experiments.
11/15/2017
01:22
It's Sure to Be a BlastSouth AmericaS21 E8
Nathan and Mimsy present their science fair project to the Special Education class.
11/15/2017
01:26
Judging HeidiSouth AmericaS21 E8
Mr. Mackey and Heidi argue about whether or not she will judge the Special Education Science Fair, on Saturday.
11/15/2017
01:21
Put Our Foot DownSouth AmericaS21 E7
Paul Ryan, Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell decide to stand up to President Garrison.
11/08/2017
02:15
Reaching New FansSouth AmericaS21 E8
Nathan reveals that he and Mimsy are responsible for the Water Bear's evolution. Jimmy and Timmy's mysterious benefactors are not who they appear to be.
11/15/2017
00:55
She's So Mean and AngrySouth AmericaS21 E8
Wendy, and the rest of the girls, are worried about Heidi.
11/15/2017
01:12
Waddle On Down to the Nurse's OfficeSouth AmericaS21 E7
Cartman gives the rest of the boys a heads up that Heidi has put on a little weight, and asks them not to make her feel bad about it.
11/08/2017
01:47
Water BearsSouth AmericaS21 E8
Nathan and Mimsy stop by to see how Jimmy and Timmy's science fair project is going.
11/15/2017
02:12
What's In the BoxSouth AmericaS21 E8
As Nathan and the NFL make a breakthrough with the Water Bears, Heidi convinces Mackey and PC Principal to shut down the science fair.
11/15/2017
01:04
What's Wrong With You!South AmericaS21 E7
Kyle asks Heidi about her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017