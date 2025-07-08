South America
It's Jesus
Season 27 E 1 • 07/23/2025
Jesus shows up just in time to save the town of South Park.
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Watching
00:45
#RespectClydesAuthoritySouth AmericaS27 E2
After learning about Clyde's Podcast, Cartman needs to see it for himself.
08/07/2025
00:15
A Sweet Movie IdeaSouth AmericaS26 E1
Clyde and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle, in the season 26 premiere of South Park, titled “Cupid Ye”
02/06/2023
02:41
Anything is PossibleSouth AmericaS27 E3
Randy and Towelie turn to ChatGPT and microdosing Ketamine to help them start a new business and change the world
08/20/2025
00:18
ChatGPT, DudeSouth AmericaS26 E4
Stan asks Clyde for dating advice, in an all-new episode of South Park, titled “Deep Learning”
02/27/2023
01:36
Did you Bring Me a Gift?South AmericaS27 E3
In order to make a deal with the President, Randy offers the President an incredible gift.
08/20/2025
00:37
Five Years Community ServiceSouth AmericaS25 E6
Butters is sentenced to five years of community service for groping and sexually assaulting others.
03/17/2022
02:03
He Trumped UsSouth AmericaS27 E1
Settling with the President will cost the residents of South Park more than they bargained for.
07/23/2025
02:16
Introducing the Director of Homeland SecuritySouth AmericaS27 E2
Kristi Noem does what's hard and inspires the new recruits at ICE.
08/07/2025
02:01
It's Called Cultural AppropriationSouth AmericaS25 E6
Randy claims Steven is appropriating his culture and the two fight.
03/17/2022
02:01
It's JesusSouth AmericaS27 E1
Jesus shows up just in time to save the town of South Park.
07/23/2025
03:12
Jesus In SchoolSouth AmericaS27 E1
Cartman is shocked to learn that his favorite radio program has been cancelled by the president. Meanwhile, angry about people being mocked for their compassion, in the United States and at South Park elementary, PC Principal institutes a new policy.
07/23/2025
02:24
Mr. Towelie Goes to WashingtonSouth AmericaS27 E3
The team at Techridy makes a bold plan to help their business and sends Towelie to Washington D.C.
08/20/2025
00:21
My First PaycheckSouth AmericaS26 E5
Butters gets a job, in an all-new episode of South Park, titled “DiKimble’s Hot Dogs”
03/20/2023
00:33
Not Happening on My WatchSouth AmericaS26 E5
Garrison falls back into some old habits, in the season 26 finale of South Park, titled “Spring Break” premiering Wednesday, March 29, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central
03/27/2023
01:34
Relax, GuySouth AmericaS27 E1
At the White House, the President meets with the Prime Minister of Canada to negotiate a new trade deal. After the deal is done, the President spends time with someone close to him.
07/23/2025
02:19
Welcome to Mar-a-LagoSouth AmericaS27 E2
The President welcomes Mr. Mackey to Mar-a-Lago, a magical place where anything can happen.
08/07/2025
01:13
Welcome to TechridySouth AmericaS27 E3
Here at Techridy Solutions, at the intersection of nature and technology, we see more than plants. We see a connected world... and holes.
08/20/2025