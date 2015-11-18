South America

I’m Not Confused At All

Season 19 E 8 • 11/18/2015

PC Principal enlists Nathan to help Jimmy understand why the “R” word is a no-no word.

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01:42

26 Million Dollars
South AmericaS19 E8

An on-line ad company tries to convince Jimmy to change his mind about sponsored content.
11/18/2015
00:44

A Little Girl Named… Leslie
South AmericaS19 E7

Barbrady is confronted by a mysterious man who reveals a secret about why South Park is changing.
11/11/2015
02:22

Are You Going to Break HIS Legs?
South AmericaS19 E8

The first meeting between Jimmy and PC Principal does not go well when they don’t see eye-to-eye on editorial direction of the school newspaper.
11/18/2015
01:57

Are You Special Too?
South AmericaS19 E8

Jimmy and Leslie speak for the first time and PC Principal makes a big change at Super School News.
11/18/2015
01:14

Does She Know?
South AmericaS19 E8

Jimmy and Leslie have a revealing conversation. Meanwhile PC Principal comes to terms with some new information and Garrison and Principal Victoria decide to return to South Park.
11/18/2015
00:51

Don't Make This End Violently
South AmericaS19 E7

As the ninjas vote whether or not to kick Cartman out, Barbrady arrives and tries to reason with the ISIS terrorists.
11/11/2015
01:39

Fired Again
South AmericaS19 E7

After shooting another minority child, Barbrady is relieved of duty again while the rest of the police force cleans up the homeless problem.
11/11/2015
01:00

Gay vs. Scary
South AmericaS19 E7

Randy finally realizes who the suspected ISIS terrorists really are and rushes off to save Stan.
11/11/2015
02:07

I’m Not Confused At All
South AmericaS19 E8

PC Principal enlists Nathan to help Jimmy understand why the “R” word is a no-no word.
11/18/2015
01:12

In Their Safe Space
South AmericaS19 E8

PC Principal and his PC Delta Bros realize they are being marginalized and their tolerant views distorted.
11/18/2015
01:23

It’s Not a News Story!?
South AmericaS19 E8

Stephen falls down the rabbit hole of on-line ads and sponsored content.
11/18/2015
01:04

Ninja Training Begins
South AmericaS19 E7

Cartman worries he may get kicked out of the Ninja club and tries to convince the rest of the ninjas to kick Kyle out instead.
11/11/2015
01:24

No to Pigs!
South AmericaS19 E7

The townsfolk hold a protest outside the South Park Police Station and they let the Police know exactly how they feel.
11/11/2015
01:49

Not Enough Time to Deal with ISIS
South AmericaS19 E7

Jimmy’s parents confront him about his new club and can’t believe what they hear. Meanwhile the citizens of South Park try to apologize to the police and ask for help ridding the town of ISIS, but the police are too busy.
11/11/2015
01:10

Principal Victoria Returns
South AmericaS19 E8

After a Presidential Debate, Mr. Garrison and Caitlyn Jenner get an ominous visit from Principal Victoria.
11/18/2015
01:23

Real Ninjas Want to Talk To Us
South AmericaS19 E7

The ninjas are contacted by a mysterious “ninja” from overseas who offers to offers to help in their cause.
11/11/2015
00:57

We’re Being Victimized
South AmericaS19 E8

After the party at PC Delta, Jimmy reveals what “PC” really stands for.
11/18/2015
01:29

Where’s PC Principal
South AmericaS19 E9

Kyle gets called to the Principal’s office and learns that Jimmy and Leslie are missing.
12/02/2015
01:26

Worse than Ninjas?
South AmericaS19 E8

Jimmy and Barbrady are told the truth about the new enemy of humanity.
11/18/2015
01:13

Would That Be Acceptable?
South AmericaS19 E8

Jimmy makes a startling discovery while attending a special event at the PC Delta house.
11/18/2015
01:07

You Know How College Kids Are
South AmericaS19 E8

After reading Jimmy’s article in Super School News, Sharon confronts Randy about PC Delta.
11/18/2015