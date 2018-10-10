South America
Give Me Another Chance
Season 22 E 3 • 10/10/2018
Fed up with Mr. Hankey's late-night tweets, the Mayor fires him from the Christmas Pageant.
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Watching
01:46
A Defecation LawsuitSouth AmericaS22 E3
Mr. Hankey looks for a lawyer to represent him against the South Park City Council.
10/10/2018
00:30
Bring out... the KUMBONISouth AmericaS22 E2
The Catholic Clean-Up Crew sets a trap for Priest Maxi.
10/03/2018
02:04
Christmastime in OctoberSouth AmericaS22 E3
Mr. Hankey and Kyle put on a holiday extravaganza but when the PC Babies start getting upset, Mr. Hankey melts down in front of the crowd.
10/10/2018
00:47
Clean and Scrub EverythingSouth AmericaS22 E2
On the trail of Priest Maxi, the Catholic Clean-Up Crew arrives to sanitize Clyde's birthday party.
10/03/2018
00:39
Deck the HallsSouth AmericaS22 E3
The kids do their best to practice "Deck the Halls" for the Christmas Pageant, but Mr. Hankey is frustrated.
10/10/2018
01:10
FalloutSouth AmericaS22 E3
PC Principal tries to reconcile with Strong Woman, but she wants to put their relationship behind her.
10/10/2018
00:44
Father's Back!South AmericaS22 E2
Priest Maxi stops by Stan's house looking for Butters, but gets some troubling news.
10/03/2018
00:52
Give Me Another ChanceSouth AmericaS22 E3
Fed up with Mr. Hankey's late-night tweets, the Mayor fires him from the Christmas Pageant.
10/10/2018
01:03
Good to Have My Faith BackSouth AmericaS22 E2
Priest Maxi reopens the doors to the church.
10/03/2018
01:07
He's Bumming Everybody OutSouth AmericaS22 E2
After the boys begin to feel uncomfortable with Priest Maxi at the birthday party, Kyle tries to reason with Butters.
10/03/2018
02:27
Here to Give You What You DeserveSouth AmericaS22 E2
Priest Maxi is given the opportunity to start over, but makes another choice about his future.
10/03/2018
01:12
I Didn't Mean ItSouth AmericaS22 E3
Kyle confronts Mr. Hankey after Hankey posts a "joke" on Twitter.
10/10/2018
01:03
I'm the MannySouth AmericaS22 E3
PC Principal begs Strong Woman to be a part of the PC Babies lives.
10/10/2018
01:38
It's a Smear CampaignSouth AmericaS22 E3
To clear his name, Mr. Hankey formulates a plan to bring the holiday spirit to South Park in October.
10/10/2018
00:46
Look at the PC BabiesSouth AmericaS22 E3
Strong Woman and PC Principal go shopping with the PC Babies.
10/10/2018
00:35
Nothing to DiscussSouth AmericaS22 E3
PC Principal and Strong Woman race to the hospital.
10/10/2018
01:05
Oh, Yeah!South AmericaS22 E4
Vaping Man visits South Park Elementary as part of Cartman's new marketing stunt.
10/17/2018
01:06
Something StinksSouth AmericaS22 E3
After fighting with Mr. Hankey, Kyle decides he's done standing up for Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018
00:47
Stand By My FriendSouth AmericaS22 E3
Kyle tries to convince Stan, Kenny and Cartman to help Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018