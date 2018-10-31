South America

It's a Hemp Hat

Season 22 E 4 • 10/17/2018

Stan and Randy spend some quality time together.

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01:13

A Place to Hide
South AmericaS22 E5

Stephen and Linda beg Randy for help on Halloween night.
10/31/2018
02:04

Christmastime in October
South AmericaS22 E3

Mr. Hankey and Kyle put on a holiday extravaganza but when the PC Babies start getting upset, Mr. Hankey melts down in front of the crowd.
10/10/2018
01:17

Don't Want to Scoot
South AmericaS22 E5

Mackey heads to Lolly's for Halloween candy but runs into more e-scooters.
10/31/2018
01:02

Everything Costs Money
South AmericaS22 E4

After getting punched in the face, Butters confronts Cartman about their latest scheme.
10/17/2018
00:37

Fight For My Children's' Future
South AmericaS22 E4

Randy prepares to take the fight to the Vapers.
10/17/2018
01:00

Get the Stuff and the Cash
South AmericaS22 E4

Kyle tries to help Cartman, but gets pulled deeper into Cartman's scheme.
10/17/2018
01:41

Goodbye Mr. Hankey
South AmericaS22 E3

South Park says goodbye to Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018
01:13

Gummy Bear Surprise
South AmericaS22 E4

When Kyle learns that Ike is Vaping, he confronts his little brother and the Kindergartners.
10/17/2018
02:01

I'm Over It
South AmericaS22 E4

After Shelley gets in trouble at school, the Marsh family decides to adopt a simpler life.
10/17/2018
00:45

It's a Hemp Hat
South AmericaS22 E4

Stan and Randy spend some quality time together.
10/17/2018
01:38

It's a Smear Campaign
South AmericaS22 E3

To clear his name, Mr. Hankey formulates a plan to bring the holiday spirit to South Park in October.
10/10/2018
00:53

Just Like That, It Was Over
South AmericaS22 E5

With the cell tower destroyed an the electric scooters offline, Halloween goes back to normal.
10/31/2018
01:14

Morning Neighbor
South AmericaS22 E4

Randy discusses his latest crop with his neighbor. Meanwhile, the boys confront the person who has been selling Vaping supplies at school.
10/17/2018
01:27

Not On My Farm
South AmericaS22 E4

Randy gets an offer to go into business, but refuses when he learns how his bud will be used.
10/17/2018
01:05

Oh, Yeah!
South AmericaS22 E4

Vaping Man visits South Park Elementary as part of Cartman's new marketing stunt.
10/17/2018
01:12

On a Colorado Farm
South AmericaS22 E4

Randy enjoys life on the farm.
10/17/2018
01:06

Something Stinks
South AmericaS22 E3

After fighting with Mr. Hankey, Kyle decides he's done standing up for Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018
00:58

Way to Under React
South AmericaS22 E4

Randy freaks out when he learns Stan was caught at school with a Vaporizer.
10/17/2018
00:52

We Sold the Farm
South AmericaS22 E4

Randy confronts his next door neighbor after learning they sold their farm to a Vaping Company
10/17/2018
01:27

We Want Out
South AmericaS22 E4

Before Kyle can tell on Cartman and Butters, they persuade Kyle to help them.
10/17/2018
02:02

Where Did They Come From?
South AmericaS22 E5

With the arrival of a mysterious new device in South Park, the boys come up with a plan to collect more Halloween candy than ever before.
10/31/2018