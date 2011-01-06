South America
Get In That Vault!!!
Season 15 E 6 • 06/01/2011
After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
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Watching
01:21
A Tweety?South AmericaS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy agree to settle their differences.
06/01/2011
01:38
America is Back!South AmericaS15 E4
The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
01:40
An Asian Turf War?South AmericaS15 E6
Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
06/01/2011
01:07
Asian DiversitySouth AmericaS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:17
Billy's Got a GunSouth AmericaS15 E6
Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011
01:37
Get In That Vault!!!South AmericaS15 E6
After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011
01:15
Good Night ButtersSouth AmericaS15 E6
Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:18
Happy Birthday, Stan!South AmericaS15 E7
Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
01:45
He Wouldn't Harm A FlySouth AmericaS15 E6
The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
02:21
I'm Unhappy, OK?!South AmericaS15 E7
The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:31
It Sounds Like Poo!!South AmericaS15 E7
Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
01:21
Little TokyoSouth AmericaS15 E6
The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
02:18
Multiple PersonalitiesSouth AmericaS15 E6
Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
00:26
Postman ButtersSouth AmericaS15 E6
Butters informs Mr. Lu Kim about South Park's new sushi restaurant.
06/01/2011
Highlight
01:05
Tower of PeaceSouth AmericaS15 E6
Little Tokyo's "Asian Diversity Festival" gets under way.
06/01/2011
01:07
Tween Wave?South AmericaS15 E7
Randy and Sharon argue over the "quality" of the boys' music.
06/08/2011
01:40
We Can All Be SneakySouth AmericaS15 E6
Butters gets into more trouble, as Lu Kim plans an Asian Diversity Festival.
06/01/2011
01:16
We Know The TruthSouth AmericaS15 E6
Lu Kim's terrible secret is revealed to South Park.
06/01/2011