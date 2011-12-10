South America
Really Great Amigos
Season 15 E 9 • 10/12/2011
Surrounded by his Mexican peers, Butters learns the value of true friendship.
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01:47
BASE!!South AmericaS15 E9
Cartman battles ferociously against Mantequilla to keep him from crossing the border.
10/12/2011
00:46
Be Sure To Get The EdgesSouth AmericaS15 E9
Mantequilla finds the comfort of a new home.
10/12/2011
01:49
Border PatrolSouth AmericaS15 E9
Cartman learns he has a natural talent for protecting America's border.
10/12/2011
01:15
Cartman's PaymentSouth AmericaS15 E10
Cartman and the Faculty put the final touches on their latest scheme.
10/19/2011
01:06
Game On!!South AmericaS15 E9
Cartman discovers that Butters has yet to cross the border.
10/12/2011
02:09
Hang On Lemmiwinks!!South AmericaS15 E10
The boys enlist Lemmiwinks' help, while the Faculty takes matters into their own hands.
10/19/2011
01:43
I Am CatatafishSouth AmericaS15 E10
Catatafish warns the students about the dangers of Wikileaks.
10/19/2011
01:32
I Am MantequillaSouth AmericaS15 E9
Lost in the snow, Butters tries to find his way back to the border.
10/12/2011
01:31
It's A Mexican!South AmericaS15 E9
Butters finally makes it to the U.S. border, but Cartman refuses to let him cross.
10/12/2011
01:23
IT'S BAD, MKAY!!South AmericaS15 E10
The Eavesdropper scandal is finally over, and Lemmiwinks can finally be free of his evil brother.
10/19/2011
01:15
Orgullo de MantequillaSouth AmericaS15 E9
Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
01:25
Really Great AmigosSouth AmericaS15 E9
Surrounded by his Mexican peers, Butters learns the value of true friendship.
10/12/2011
01:56
Stick With What You KnowSouth AmericaS15 E8
Things get back to normal for Stan's family.
10/05/2011
01:08
The Leader of MehicoSouth AmericaS15 E9
Mantequilla finally proves he truly is a great leader.
10/12/2011
01:25
WE'RE GOING BACK!!South AmericaS15 E9
Mantequilla starts a movement for Mexicans to return home.
10/12/2011
01:41
Work Mexican, WorkSouth AmericaS15 E9
Butters tries out his new present and breaks into song.
10/12/2011