South America
I'm Just Really Happy
Season 25 E 5 • 03/10/2022
The boys are elated after playing airsoft with their new teenage friends.
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Watching
01:33
A Tiny St. Patrick's Day PinchSouth AmericaS25 E6
After being arrested for sexual assult, Butters meets with his public defender at the Park County police station.
03/17/2022
02:00
Connecting With TeenagersSouth AmericaS25 E5
The boys bond over having to deal with teenagers. They decide to take their teenagers camping.
03/10/2022
03:11
He's Your Teenager NowSouth AmericaS25 E5
The boys' moody teenagers show up at their houses unannounced.
03/10/2022
02:55
I Got You, CartmanSouth AmericaS25 E5
Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/10/2022
00:53
I'm Just Really HappySouth AmericaS25 E5
The boys are elated after playing airsoft with their new teenage friends.
03/10/2022
00:45
If We Kill Kenny, We Get a PointSouth AmericaS25 E5
Stan and Kenny faceoff in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
01:51
It's AirsoftSouth AmericaS25 E5
Kyle convinces his dad to take him to purchase airsoft equipment.
03/10/2022
02:01
It's Called Cultural AppropriationSouth AmericaS25 E6
Randy claims Steven is appropriating his culture and the two fight.
03/17/2022
03:30
It's ME DAYSouth AmericaS25 E6
Saint Patrick descends to Farty O'Cools and ruins the party for everyone.
03/17/2022
01:35
Leave Me AloneSouth AmericaS25 E5
Stan's teenager confronts him about being called gay.
03/10/2022
01:15
Send Me a LeprechaunSouth AmericaS25 E6
Butters prays to Saint Patrick to send him a leprechaun and help him get out of jail.
03/17/2022
01:35
Shopping With My TeenagerSouth AmericaS25 E5
Kyle and Cartman take their teenagers to the grocery store instead of playing airsoft.
03/10/2022
00:47
Thanks, DadSouth AmericaS25 E5
The boys and their dads enjoy their walk home after defeating the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
03:16
The Power of St. PatrickSouth AmericaS25 E6
The South Park police are defenseless against Randy's magical powers.
03/17/2022
01:01
The Story of St. PatrickSouth AmericaS25 E6
Butters preaches the history of Saint Patrick.
03/12/2025
01:07
Two and a Half Tons of Credigree WeedSouth AmericaS25 E6
The owner of the Irish Pub, Farty O'Cool's, orders 2.5 tons of weed from Credigree.
03/17/2022
03:29
Wanna Airsoft Against Some Drunk RednecksSouth AmericaS25 E5
The boys confront their teenagers for being disrespectful. Gerald, Randy, Stewart, and Jimbo team up with the boys to take down the teenagers.
03/10/2022
02:00
We Need Some EquipmentSouth AmericaS25 E5
Gerald Broflovski enlist the other dads to help their sons combat the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
01:18
You Gotta Bust Me Out of JailSouth AmericaS25 E6
An incarcerated Randy calls Stan to help bust him out of jail.
03/17/2022
00:32
You Look Very FestiveSouth AmericaS25 E6
Butters is excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, in the all-new episode titled, “Credigree Weed St. Patrick’s Day Special" premiering March 16 at 8p ET/PT on Comedy Central.
03/14/2022