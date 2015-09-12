South America
Roll The Tape
Season 20 E 1 • 09/14/2016
At the Commander in Chief Forum, Mr. Garrison is forced to watch all of his campaign promises.
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Watching
01:21
Aliens or VampiresSouth AmericaS19 E10
Stan begins to suspect his Dad might be involved in the PC plot. Meanwhile Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria get closer to the truth about the ads.
12/09/2015
00:47
Come On, ClassiSouth AmericaS19 E10
Leslie and Nathan plot to get PC Principal back to South Park. Meanwhile Jimmy tries to convice Classi to help him escape and spread the truth about ads.
12/09/2015
01:45
Get Over ItSouth AmericaS20 E1
Cartman addresses the Student Body on the Ongoing Internet Trolling of the girls.
09/14/2016
01:01
I Have to Make Sure She WinsSouth AmericaS20 E1
Mr. Garrison asks for help for his campaign advisors on how to keep his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
01:18
It's Guy HumorSouth AmericaS20 E2
Gerald brags about the latest trolling of the school message boards to Ike, then fills Sheila in on their serious conversation.
09/21/2016
01:13
Just Do It, AlreadySouth AmericaS20 E2
Counselor Mackey takes a desperate late night phone call from Scott.
09/21/2016
01:33
Kill them With KindnessSouth AmericaS19 E10
Stan helps Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria come to a startling realization about who could be behind the ad plot.
12/09/2015
00:58
Listen Up!South AmericaS19 E10
PC Principal announces he will be staying on as principal of South Park Elementary.
12/09/2015
01:05
Little Red Riding KyleSouth AmericaS20 E1
Kyle confronts Cartman when he reads his rebooted fairytale to the Kindergarten class.
09/14/2016
01:07
Marsh vs. MarshSouth AmericaS19 E10
Randy, Sharon, Stan and Shelley take the time to really listen to each other, by gunpoint.
12/09/2015
00:47
Member Chewbecca Again?South AmericaS20 E1
Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
09/14/2016
01:07
Not No Mimsy!South AmericaS19 E10
With his plan going so well, Nathan makes a fatal mistake allowing Jimmy to escape.
12/09/2015
01:34
Our Anthem Needs to be UpdatedSouth AmericaS20 E1
The US Senate approaches the only person capable of saving America, by rebooting the National Anthem.
09/14/2016
01:36
Roll The TapeSouth AmericaS20 E1
At the Commander in Chief Forum, Mr. Garrison is forced to watch all of his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
01:02
Skankhunt is Going to PaySouth AmericaS20 E1
Cartman confronts Kyle in the bathroom about the pending gender war.
09/14/2016
01:49
SkankHunt42 Gets to WorkSouth AmericaS20 E2
in a late night session, Gerald trolls the internet as SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
01:00
What Are You Planning, Dad?South AmericaS19 E10
Stan discovers his dad might be involved in the changes taking place in South Park.
12/09/2015
00:48
Who is skankhunt42?South AmericaS20 E1
The girls of South Park Elementary accuse Cartman of trolling their social member accounts.
09/14/2016
01:43
Will She Sit or Stand?South AmericaS20 E1
The entire town turns out to see who will sit or stand for the National Anthem at the Girl's Volleyball Game.
09/14/2016
01:27
Will You Be Voting This Year?South AmericaS20 E1
A pollster visits the Marsh, prompting disagreement between Randy, Sharon, and Stan.
09/14/2016