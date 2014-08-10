South America
Our Handicar's Here
Season 18 E 4 • 10/15/2014
Timmy's new transportation company takes South Park by storm.
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Watching
01:24
"Erica" Meets "Wendyl"South AmericaS18 E3
Wendy joins Cartman in the transgender bathroom, and Cartman is NOT happy about having to share it.
10/08/2014
00:56
Big Ol' Fat CissySouth AmericaS18 E3
E! News reports about Lorde's silence. Meanwhile, Cartman and Butters confront Stan for being "intolerant".
10/08/2014
00:51
Earn Your HandicapSouth AmericaS18 E4
Butters' Dad joins the new fleet of Handicar drivers.
10/15/2014
01:32
Giggling GulchSouth AmericaS18 E4
The Wacky Races get started, and Nathan reveals his plan to sabotage Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:27
He's Getting Itchy FeetSouth AmericaS18 E3
Randy has second thoughts about continuing his career as Lorde.
10/08/2014
02:43
I AM LordeSouth AmericaS18 E3
Randy finally reveals his big secret... that he IS Lorde. Randy then shows Stan how the music is made.
10/08/2014
01:48
It's Just So Damn Handy!South AmericaS18 E4
After unveiling the new Tesla D, Elon Musk discusses his concerns about the growing threat of Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:35
Kill the SnakeSouth AmericaS18 E4
The cab drivers assemble to discuss what to do about Handicar, while Nathan and Mimsy offer up a solution.
10/15/2014
02:02
Kiss Your Business GoodbyeSouth AmericaS18 E4
Nathan plots to take down Handicar from the inside, by sexually harassing customers.
10/15/2014
01:26
Lorde's New SongSouth AmericaS18 E3
Everyone in South Park hears Lorde's awesome new song.
10/08/2014
01:17
Mathew McConaughey is a Handicar DriverSouth AmericaS18 E4
The townspeople panic to stockpile cereal. Meanwhile, the Handicar drivers all rally behind Timmy.
10/15/2014
01:46
On The Brink of Wacky RacesSouth AmericaS18 E4
Nathan challenges Timmy to a friendly race. Meanwhile, the news spreads about the return of Wacky Races.
10/15/2014
01:39
Our Handicar's HereSouth AmericaS18 E4
Timmy's new transportation company takes South Park by storm.
10/15/2014
01:09
Out Of QueefsSouth AmericaS18 E4
The Wacky Races continue as the first few cars battle to transport the passenger.
10/15/2014
01:28
Psyched for Summer Camp?!South AmericaS18 E4
Counselor Steve goes over the fundraising totals for the Summer Camp Charity Drive.
10/15/2014
00:58
She's a Good GeologistSouth AmericaS18 E3
The reporter from Spin Magazine learns about Lorde's double life as a geologist.
10/08/2014
01:05
Stan's BathroomSouth AmericaS18 E3
At a school assembly, Principal Victoria announces they're getting rid of the transgender bathroom.
10/08/2014
01:31
We Got A MESSAGE For Ya!South AmericaS18 E4
The Cab Drivers try to send Timmy a "message"... but it doesn't work.
10/15/2014