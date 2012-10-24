South America
Winter's Coming
Season 16 E 12 • 10/24/2012
The townspeople continue to be frightened by the old Blockbuster.
More
Watching
01:26
A WereprechaunSouth AmericaS16 E12
Randy's big Halloween promotion gets in the way of Stan's trick-or-treating plans.
10/24/2012
02:00
Become One With The NativesSouth AmericaS16 E11
The Coast Guard and the Native Hawaiians reach an agreement, while Butters is finally able to have his Hapa Loa.
10/17/2012
01:09
Cancel the Monster Mash?!South AmericaS16 E12
The Avengers reunite and hatch a plan with the police to catch the Redbox Killers.
10/24/2012
00:55
CARTMAN SMASH!!!South AmericaS16 E12
The boys witness a robbery and put their Avengers costumes to the test.
10/24/2012
01:18
Customers Up Our Ass, SharonSouth AmericaS16 E12
Randy officially opens the Blockbuster for business.
10/24/2012
01:39
Drink The Chi ChiSouth AmericaS16 E11
During Butters' Hapa Loa ceremony, the natives discover their way of life is being threatened.
10/17/2012
01:31
Frozen RandySouth AmericaS16 E12
Randy's Blockbuster dream finally dies, and the family tries to comfort him.
10/24/2012
00:59
GangnamSteinSouth AmericaS16 E12
Stan hits the Monster Mash undercover, and Randy loses his mind.
10/24/2012
01:03
Heart Of A NativeSouth AmericaS16 E11
Kenny undergoes the trial by Opaekaka as the Native Hawaiians look on.
10/17/2012
01:03
I Don't Know What To Believe InSouth AmericaS16 E13
The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
01:03
It's Just Randy...South AmericaS16 E12
Sharon tries to put up with Randy as he sinks deeper into Blockbuster madness.
10/24/2012
00:50
Kenny Meets The KingSouth AmericaS16 E11
At the Coco Palms, Kenny stumbles upon the ghost of Elvis.
10/17/2012
01:16
LAUNCH THE BOCCE BALLS!!South AmericaS16 E11
The U.S. Coast Guard descends upon the Native Hawaiian's
10/17/2012
01:59
No Place Like The Video StoreSouth AmericaS16 E12
Things continue to get more and more spooky at the Blockbuster.
10/24/2012
02:09
Randy's Going CrazySouth AmericaS16 E12
With still no customers coming in, Randy becomes haunted by his business decision.
10/24/2012
01:30
Stanground, Bro!South AmericaS16 E13
After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
02:01
Stay GoldSouth AmericaS16 E12
Randy goes berserk as GangnamStein. And when it's all over, the boys lose Stan...on Facetime.
10/24/2012
02:13
Welcome Home Young KeikiSouth AmericaS16 E11
Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
01:30
WHO WANTS CHAMPAGNE?!South AmericaS16 E12
Randy announces to the family that he's the proud new owner of Blockbuster Video.
10/24/2012