South America
Sorry Not Sorry
Season 19 E 2 • 09/23/2015
During the Canadian student's assembly, Garrison finally stands up to PC Principal.
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Watching
01:03
A Slow CosbySouth AmericaS19 E2
Butters and Charlotte discover they have much more in common than they thought.
09/23/2015
00:48
Canadian ABCsSouth AmericaS19 E2
Mr. Garrison is forced to take a Canadian Language night class.
09/23/2015
01:44
Country Gone!South AmericaS19 E2
Garrison sings a song about all the illegal immigrants ruining his country.
09/23/2015
01:55
FIRE THE TACO LAUNCHERS!South AmericaS19 E1
Cartman launches an all-out war on PC Delta.
09/16/2015
01:52
Garrison vs. The Canadian PresidentSouth AmericaS19 E2
Garrison finally makes it into Canada, and faces off against the President of Canada.
09/23/2015
01:40
GO BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM!South AmericaS19 E2
While teaching class, Garrison is interrupted by some new students. Afterwards, he's reprimanded by PC Principal.
09/23/2015
00:50
I Don't Wanna Canadian Girlfriend!South AmericaS19 E2
With the help of Cartman, Butters seeks out a new Canadian girlfriend.
09/23/2015
01:24
I'm Gonna Tom Brady This ThingSouth AmericaS19 E1
The boys convince Cartman to take on PC Principal.
09/16/2015
01:15
I'm Not Tom BradySouth AmericaS19 E1
The boys visit Cartman in the hospital and learn that he is ready to change.
09/16/2015
01:10
Is He Seriously Giving a Speech Right Now?South AmericaS19 E2
The boys devise a plan to smooth out relations between the American kids and their new Canadian classmates.
09/23/2015
01:22
Kyle's ConspiracySouth AmericaS19 E2
Cartman convinces the rest of the boys that Kyle is responsible for the illegal immigration problem.
09/23/2015
01:01
Make This Country Great AgainSouth AmericaS19 E2
Garrison is interviewed about his plan to deal with illegal immigrants.
09/23/2015
01:31
Maple FeverSouth AmericaS19 E2
Butters meets Charlotte's family and learns why the Canadians came to the United States.
09/23/2015
00:48
Over the FallsSouth AmericaS19 E2
Garrison launches a plan to get around the Canadian wall and enter Canada.
09/23/2015
02:18
Please Welcome PC PrincipalSouth AmericaS19 E1
South Park Elementary's new principal introduces himself at the PTA meeting.
09/16/2015
00:41
Shut Out of CanadaSouth AmericaS19 E2
Political leaders strategize about how to deal with the Canadian border wall.
09/23/2015
01:08
So... I'm PC Now?South AmericaS19 E1
Randy gets initiated into the brotherhood, and the boys finally realize the importance of being PC.
09/16/2015
01:01
Sorry Not SorrySouth AmericaS19 E2
During the Canadian student's assembly, Garrison finally stands up to PC Principal.
09/23/2015