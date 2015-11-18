South America
All Ads Lie
Season 19 E 9 • 12/02/2015
After talking to Leslie again, Jimmy begins to think that ads may not all be bad.
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01:42
26 Million DollarsSouth AmericaS19 E8
An on-line ad company tries to convince Jimmy to change his mind about sponsored content.
11/18/2015
01:21
A Nutty FinishSouth AmericaS19 E9
At Skeeter’s Wine Bar, Randy tries to warn everyone what he’s finally realized about gentrification. After leaving the bar, Randy runs into Garrison and Caitlyn.
12/02/2015
01:13
All Ads LieSouth AmericaS19 E9
After talking to Leslie again, Jimmy begins to think that ads may not all be bad.
12/02/2015
01:57
Are You Special Too?South AmericaS19 E8
Jimmy and Leslie speak for the first time and PC Principal makes a big change at Super School News.
11/18/2015
01:14
Does She Know?South AmericaS19 E8
Jimmy and Leslie have a revealing conversation. Meanwhile PC Principal comes to terms with some new information and Garrison and Principal Victoria decide to return to South Park.
11/18/2015
00:37
Everyone is Entitled to a Safe SpaceSouth AmericaS19 E9
Randy, Garrison and Principal Victoria head to the PC Delta house to deal with PC Principal.
12/02/2015
00:54
I Thought We Were BestiesSouth AmericaS19 E9
Jimmy confronts Nathan at the Super School News office, but Leslie has other plans.
12/02/2015
01:31
Ice Cream and GuitarsSouth AmericaS19 E9
The boys go online to search for any information about where Jimmy may have gone, but get distracted by “ads”.
12/02/2015
01:12
In Their Safe SpaceSouth AmericaS19 E8
PC Principal and his PC Delta Bros realize they are being marginalized and their tolerant views distorted.
11/18/2015
01:34
It Can’t Be ContainedSouth AmericaS19 E9
Garrison, Caitlyn and Principal Victoria interrogate Randy about the changes to South Park and reveal similar changes are happening all over the world.
12/02/2015
01:15
Leslie’s ConfessionSouth AmericaS19 E9
While the newsmen are distracted by an online ad, Leslie opens up to Jimmy and begs him for help.
12/02/2015
01:18
Ridding the World of AdsSouth AmericaS19 E9
Jimmy explains how advertising evolved into “Sponsored Content”.
12/02/2015
00:48
Shoes and Chicken NuggetsSouth AmericaS19 E9
Once again the boys are distracted by online ads and end up shopping instead of looking for Jimmy.
12/02/2015
01:27
Shoot These KidsSouth AmericaS19 E9
Jimmy decides to help Leslie escape and gains an unexpected ally.
12/02/2015
01:15
Wait. What Were We Doing?South AmericaS19 E9
Before Randy, Garrison, Caitlyn and PC Principal discover what PC Principal has been up to, they are distracted by an online ad. Meanwhile, Leslie reaches out to Kyle and offers to show him what is really happening.
12/02/2015
01:19
What Have They Done!South AmericaS19 E9
Garrison and Principal Victoria return to a South Park they don’t recognize.
12/02/2015
01:29
Where’s PC PrincipalSouth AmericaS19 E9
Kyle gets called to the Principal’s office and learns that Jimmy and Leslie are missing.
12/02/2015
01:37
Who Can We Trust?South AmericaS19 E10
The boys take drastic steps to ensure their safety.
12/09/2015
01:26
Worse than Ninjas?South AmericaS19 E8
Jimmy and Barbrady are told the truth about the new enemy of humanity.
11/18/2015
01:12
You Have to Pay For Parking Now!South AmericaS19 E9
Randy breaks the news to Sharon that, because of the gentrification in town, they can’t afford to live in South Park.
12/02/2015