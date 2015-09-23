South America
Image Problem
Season 19 E 3 • 09/30/2015
Randy and the Mayor unveil their plan to fix South Park's public image.
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Watching
01:03
A Slow CosbySouth AmericaS19 E2
Butters and Charlotte discover they have much more in common than they thought.
09/23/2015
00:29
Can't Afford ItSouth AmericaS19 E3
Kenny's dad gripes about their financial situation.
09/30/2015
00:38
Child Help WantedSouth AmericaS19 E3
Kenny joins City Wok Guy's new child labor force.
09/30/2015
01:27
Child Labor Battle RoyaleSouth AmericaS19 E3
The townspeople descend on City Wok and fight the Child Labor Force.
09/30/2015
01:13
Classroom InspectionSouth AmericaS19 E3
The Whole Foods Inspector visits South Park Elementary.
09/30/2015
01:52
Garrison vs. The Canadian PresidentSouth AmericaS19 E2
Garrison finally makes it into Canada, and faces off against the President of Canada.
09/23/2015
01:40
GO BACK WHERE YOU CAME FROM!South AmericaS19 E2
While teaching class, Garrison is interrupted by some new students. Afterwards, he's reprimanded by PC Principal.
09/23/2015
00:49
Historic SoDoSoPaSouth AmericaS19 E3
The Mayor shows off SoDoSoPa to the Whole Foods Inspector.
09/30/2015
00:59
I Like You, DennisSouth AmericaS19 E3
After hours at City Wok, Kenny and Mr. Kim have a heart-to-heart.
09/30/2015
01:18
Image ProblemSouth AmericaS19 E3
Randy and the Mayor unveil their plan to fix South Park's public image.
09/30/2015
00:57
Let's Go Child Labor Force!South AmericaS19 E3
With the help of his new workers, Mr. Kim cleans up City Wok.
09/30/2015
00:52
Local CowsSouth AmericaS19 E3
The Whole Foods inspector is shown the locally-sourced cattle.
09/30/2015
01:31
Maple FeverSouth AmericaS19 E2
Butters meets Charlotte's family and learns why the Canadians came to the United States.
09/23/2015
01:58
Off To Washington!South AmericaS19 E2
After hearing the news about their President, the Canadians head back home. Meanwhile, Garrison reveals that his political campaign is just beginning...
09/23/2015
00:48
Over the FallsSouth AmericaS19 E2
Garrison launches a plan to get around the Canadian wall and enter Canada.
09/23/2015
01:15
Preparing for Whole FoodsSouth AmericaS19 E3
The townspeople all get ready for the biggest visit of their lives.
09/30/2015
00:41
Shut Out of CanadaSouth AmericaS19 E2
Political leaders strategize about how to deal with the Canadian border wall.
09/23/2015