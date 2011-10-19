South Park
Wicked Subtext
Season 15 E 11 • 10/26/2011
Sharon and Randy catch a musical, and Randy learns about the show's subliminal messages.
Cartman's PaymentSouth ParkS15 E10
Cartman and the Faculty put the final touches on their latest scheme.
10/19/2011
I Am CatatafishSouth ParkS15 E10
Catatafish warns the students about the dangers of Wikileaks.
10/19/2011
Hang On Lemmiwinks!!South ParkS15 E10
The boys enlist Lemmiwinks' help, while the Faculty takes matters into their own hands.
10/19/2011
Lemmiwinks vs. WikileaksSouth ParkS15 E10
Lemmiwinks finally confronts his brother, Wikileaks.
10/19/2011
45 Minutes, NonstopSouth ParkS15 E11
Randy's coworkers teach him about the benefits of Broadway musicals.
10/26/2011
Felt Like a Dream, BroSouth ParkS15 E11
The guys talk about the lack of culture in South Park.
10/26/2011
Feegan the VeganSouth ParkS15 E11
Randy gossips with the guys, while the boys try to get through swim practice.
10/26/2011
Not the Feegans!!South ParkS15 E11
Randy plans a trip to New York for the weekend and dumps his kids with the Feegans.
10/26/2011
Hummer At HalftimeSouth ParkS15 E11
Rehearsals continue as Randy meets with the biggest names in Broadway.
10/26/2011
Taking ChancesSouth ParkS15 E11
Randy receives a Bro Down challenge, while Larry and Shelley's relationship blossoms.
10/26/2011
BRO DOWNSouth ParkS15 E11
Randy survives the challenge and gets initiated into Bro-dway.
10/26/2011