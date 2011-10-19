South Park

Wicked Subtext

Season 15 E 11 • 10/26/2011

Sharon and Randy catch a musical, and Randy learns about the show's subliminal messages.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:51

Just Let It Go
South ParkS15 E10

The faculty pleads with Cartman to help them out.
10/19/2011
01:09

Hot Buttcrack
South ParkS15 E10

Stan becomes the latest victim of Eavesdropper.
10/19/2011
01:15

Cartman's Payment
South ParkS15 E10

Cartman and the Faculty put the final touches on their latest scheme.
10/19/2011
00:52

His Heart is Heavy
South ParkS15 E10

Lemmiwinks prepares to face his destiny.
10/19/2011
01:43

I Am Catatafish
South ParkS15 E10

Catatafish warns the students about the dangers of Wikileaks.
10/19/2011
02:09

Hang On Lemmiwinks!!
South ParkS15 E10

The boys enlist Lemmiwinks' help, while the Faculty takes matters into their own hands.
10/19/2011
01:04

Lemmiwinks vs. Wikileaks
South ParkS15 E10

Lemmiwinks finally confronts his brother, Wikileaks.
10/19/2011
01:11

Out of My Shell, Shelley
South ParkS15 E11

Larry serenades Shelley with a love song.
10/26/2011
01:00

45 Minutes, Nonstop
South ParkS15 E11

Randy's coworkers teach him about the benefits of Broadway musicals.
10/26/2011
00:46

Felt Like a Dream, Bro
South ParkS15 E11

The guys talk about the lack of culture in South Park.
10/26/2011
02:13

Wicked Subtext
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon and Randy catch a musical, and Randy learns about the show's subliminal messages.
10/26/2011
01:03

Feegan the Vegan
South ParkS15 E11

Randy gossips with the guys, while the boys try to get through swim practice.
10/26/2011
01:24

Not the Feegans!!
South ParkS15 E11

Randy plans a trip to New York for the weekend and dumps his kids with the Feegans.
10/26/2011
01:11

Man Time
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon and Randy enjoy their trip to Broadway.
10/26/2011
01:45

Put That Heart to Work
South ParkS15 E11

Rehearsals are held for Randy's new musical.
10/26/2011
02:04

Hummer At Halftime
South ParkS15 E11

Rehearsals continue as Randy meets with the biggest names in Broadway.
10/26/2011
01:20

Taking Chances
South ParkS15 E11

Randy receives a Bro Down challenge, while Larry and Shelley's relationship blossoms.
10/26/2011
01:19

BRO DOWN
South ParkS15 E11

Randy survives the challenge and gets initiated into Bro-dway.
10/26/2011
00:45

Just Gonna Wait Up
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon informs of Randy about Shelley's date.
10/26/2011
01:28

It's Called Subtext
South ParkS15 E11

Sharon learns the truth about Broadway shows.
10/26/2011
01:45

Put An End To Broadway
South ParkS15 E11

Shelley and Larry's date gets a surprise visit from Spider-man.
10/26/2011