South America

STANforsomething

Season 16 E 13 • 10/31/2012

Stan finally does his Nike commercial.

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01:26

A Witch Hunt
South AmericaS16 E13

Results conclude that Stan's bracelet was indeed cut off. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Stan about the allegations.
10/31/2012
01:14

All Covered In Scauses
South AmericaS16 E13

The town runs out of money for their scauses.
10/31/2012
01:11

Belarus Bracelets
South AmericaS16 E13

10/31/2012
00:59

Broadcasting To His Followers
South AmericaS17 E1

Cartman uses “Shitter” to talk about his plans for the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:09

Cancel the Monster Mash?!
South AmericaS16 E12

The Avengers reunite and hatch a plan with the police to catch the Redbox Killers.
10/24/2012
01:31

Frozen Randy
South AmericaS16 E12

Randy's Blockbuster dream finally dies, and the family tries to comfort him.
10/24/2012
00:59

GangnamStein
South AmericaS16 E12

Stan hits the Monster Mash undercover, and Randy loses his mind.
10/24/2012
01:06

Get Rid Of Him
South AmericaS16 E12

The Redbox Killers interrogate Stan on the iPad.
10/24/2012
01:03

I Don't Know What To Believe In
South AmericaS16 E13

The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
01:03

It's Just Randy...
South AmericaS16 E12

Sharon tries to put up with Randy as he sinks deeper into Blockbuster madness.
10/24/2012
00:50

Jesus Asterisk Christ
South AmericaS16 E13

The boys confront Stan when they realize he's still wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:50

Maybe It's The Pee Pee Fairy
South AmericaS16 E13

Stan and Jesus break into the French-Swedish scientist's house.
10/31/2012
00:57

Only Causes Are Left
South AmericaS16 E13

Jesus reminds everyone to focus on the cause, not the scause.
10/31/2012
01:32

Our Scause?
South AmericaS16 E13

Looking to raise awareness for their cause, Stan and Jesus visit the P.F. Pityef Bracelet factory.
10/31/2012
01:09

Pffftt
South AmericaS16 E13

Jesus and Stan hatch a plan to get people refocused on what really matters.
10/31/2012
01:40

Please Welcome A Retarded Fish
South AmericaS16 E13

Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
00:38

STANforsomething
South AmericaS16 E13

Stan finally does his Nike commercial.
10/31/2012
01:30

Stanground, Bro!
South AmericaS16 E13

After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
02:01

Stay Gold
South AmericaS16 E12

Randy goes berserk as GangnamStein. And when it's all over, the boys lose Stan...on Facetime.
10/24/2012
01:14

What Are YOU On?
South AmericaS16 E13

Jesus visits the farmers in Belarus to bring attention to their struggle.
10/31/2012
01:33

What Would Jesus Do?
South AmericaS16 E13

After being duped by the bracelet company, Jesus seeks vengeance.
10/31/2012