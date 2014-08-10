South America
Have A Seat, Lorde
Season 18 E 3 • 10/08/2014
At work, the boss reveals that some co-workers are uncomfortable sharing the bathroom with Lorde.
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Watching
01:24
"Erica" Meets "Wendyl"South AmericaS18 E3
Wendy joins Cartman in the transgender bathroom, and Cartman is NOT happy about having to share it.
10/08/2014
01:26
A Pretty Sweet PartySouth AmericaS18 E2
The boys manage to pull off an epic party, complete with a performance by Lorde.
10/01/2014
01:12
All Out of ToppingsSouth AmericaS18 E2
At the Gluten Quarantine Center, a detainee finally gives in to gluten.
10/01/2014
01:42
Bailing On The PartySouth AmericaS18 E2
The boys go on the radio to cancel their party, but it only pisses people off more.
10/01/2014
01:20
Burn You Bastard!!South AmericaS18 E2
The townspeople celebrate the destruction of a wheat field. Meanwhile, the USDA goes into crisis mode.
10/01/2014
01:16
Flip the PyramidSouth AmericaS18 E2
In the midst of the gluten crisis, Cartman calls the USDA with a crucial piece of information.
10/01/2014
01:15
Have A Seat, LordeSouth AmericaS18 E3
At work, the boss reveals that some co-workers are uncomfortable sharing the bathroom with Lorde.
10/08/2014
01:27
He's Getting Itchy FeetSouth AmericaS18 E3
Randy has second thoughts about continuing his career as Lorde.
10/08/2014
02:43
I AM LordeSouth AmericaS18 E3
Randy finally reveals his big secret... that he IS Lorde. Randy then shows Stan how the music is made.
10/08/2014
01:18
I'm TransgingerSouth AmericaS18 E3
The Principal confronts "Erica" about being transgendered. Afterwards, the teachers discuss what to do next.
10/08/2014
02:02
It Will Make Your Dick Fly OffSouth AmericaS18 E2
The USDA's Nutrition Advisor explains exactly what gluten is.
10/01/2014
01:07
People Still Won't Talk to UsSouth AmericaS18 E2
The boys come up with a brilliant plan to win back their friends.
10/01/2014
00:58
She's a Good GeologistSouth AmericaS18 E3
The reporter from Spin Magazine learns about Lorde's double life as a geologist.
10/08/2014
01:29
Spin Magazine InvestigationSouth AmericaS18 E3
A reporter from Spin Magazine digs for answers about last week's Lorde performance. Meanwhile, Sharon finds something unexpected in Randy's jeans.
10/08/2014
00:43
What's the Point?South AmericaS18 E2
With all snacks gone, Cartman struggles to get out of bed.
10/01/2014
02:25
YOU ALL PUSHED ME TO THIS!South AmericaS18 E3
Cartman reaches a breaking point and finally reveals his big secret... he's transginger.
10/08/2014
01:25
You Gonna Eat Those Pancakes?South AmericaS18 E2
Aunt Jemima visits Cartman in a dream.
10/01/2014
01:22
You Guys Are So CisgenderSouth AmericaS18 E3
"Erica" continues to poop in the girl's bathroom, and Principal Victoria comes up with a solution to the problem.
10/08/2014