South America
RATED ARG FOR PIRATES
Season 15 E 7 • 06/08/2011
The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.
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Watching
02:09
Burgers In Your Underwear?South AmericaS15 E8
Cartman tries to get diagnosed, while Kyle and Wendy discuss Stan's attitude.
10/05/2011
01:08
I Don't Like It At AllSouth AmericaS15 E7
Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:03
I Have CynicismSouth AmericaS15 E7
Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:31
It Sounds Like Poo!!South AmericaS15 E7
Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
00:45
It's Called Getting OlderSouth AmericaS15 E7
Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:25
RATED ARG FOR PIRATESSouth AmericaS15 E7
The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.
06/08/2011
01:22
Same Old CrapSouth AmericaS15 E8
Stan wakes up in the new apartment, but still seems kinda crappy.
10/05/2011
01:21
Snap Out Of It, DebbieSouth AmericaS15 E8
Mr. Mackey talks with Stan about his depressing attitude.
10/05/2011
01:35
Steamy Ray VaughnSouth AmericaS15 E7
In his debut performance, Randy unleashes a little "Rattlesnake" in his britches.
06/08/2011
02:08
That's So UNFAIR!South AmericaS15 E7
The parents try to educate the kids on "real" music. Meanwhile, Stan starts to hear Tween Wave...differently.
06/08/2011
01:48
The Secret Society of CynicsSouth AmericaS15 E8
Cartman Burger is born. Meanwhile, Stan learns more about his condition.
10/05/2011
01:32
There's A Disease Called Ass Burgers?South AmericaS15 E8
The boys talk about Vaccination Day at school, and Stan's finally had enough.
10/05/2011
01:51
This is About You and MeSouth AmericaS15 E8
Stan gets plugged into the "real world" and visits Kyle at his new job.
10/05/2011
02:09
Turd In A MicrowaveSouth AmericaS15 E7
The Doctor gives his diagnosis on Stan's condition.
06/08/2011
01:07
Tween Wave?South AmericaS15 E7
Randy and Sharon argue over the "quality" of the boys' music.
06/08/2011