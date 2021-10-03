South Park
I Tried to Get on the List
Season 24 E 2 • 03/10/2021
Mr. Mackey and Mr. Adler try to get into the hottest place in town - Walgreens - to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
01:00
Where Are My Students?South ParkS24 E2
Garrison tries to start class but realizes most of his students have gotten private tutors.
03/10/2021
01:24
Who Is Doing All This?South ParkS24 E2
Mr. Garrison and Bob White prepare to spread the truth about the vaccines but realize their enemy may be more powerful than they imagined.
03/10/2021
02:22
I Just Want My Life BackSouth ParkS24 E2
As the town clamors for vaccinations, Mr. Garrison bargains with mysterious powers to get his life back to the way it was.
03/10/2021
01:33
I'm BACK!South ParkS24 E2
The rest of the kids take their frustrations out on the boys after Garrison returns to South ParQ Elementary as their 4th grade teacher.
03/10/2021
02:11
You Better Get Real Woke Real FastSouth ParkS24 E2
With a lot of the town trying to get vaccinated, Garrison heads to the store to pick up some school suplies and is surprised at some of the reactions he gets from the other shoppers.
03/10/2021
02:28
Don't Kill Your Mom, BuddySouth ParkS24 E2
With vaccines in hand, the boys begin to argue about who should get them. Kyle's parents try to get some doses of the vaccine for themselves.
03/10/2021
02:14
You All Agreed to CounselingSouth ParkS24 E2
Kenny, Cartman, Stan, and Kyle visit Mr. Mackey and ask for his help getting Mrs. Nelson to come back. Mr. Mackey reveals the only way to get things back to normal is to get the teachers vaccinated.
03/10/2021
00:39
A Chance at Hope and HappinessSouth ParkS24 E2
The news breaks about the Kommunity Kidz stealing the vaccine.
03/10/2021
01:32
It's the STILL President of the United StatesSouth ParkS24 E2
Mr. Garrison confronts Bob White about Tutornon and learns a disturbing truth about the Pandemic.
03/10/2021
02:20
We Will Be There. Period.South ParkS24 E2
After the boys promise to give Mrs. Nelson a COVID-19 vaccine, they realize how many people really want a shot.
03/10/2021
01:31
01:59
We Have to Stop the Hollywood ElitesSouth ParkS24 E2
Craig's new tutor almost reveals the truth about the Hollywood elites, but Mr. Garrison needs different answers.
03/10/2021
03:23
Don't Have Your Period During ClasstimeSouth ParkS24 E2
Kenny and Cartman, feeling depressed by the continued Pandemic lockdowns, reveal a prank to Kyle and Stan to get the spark back in their "bro-ship." The prank causes their teacher to quit.
03/10/2021
01:45
The 2-2-3 RotationSouth ParkS24 E2
Cartman, Kyle, and Stan make plans to get into the school and how to end their bro-ship.
03/10/2021
01:31
All the 'anons in South ParQSouth ParkS24 E2
The Whites gather all the 'anon followers in town and reveal the latest coded message from the "Chosen One."
03/10/2021
01:44
Going Through the Bro-tionsSouth ParkS24 E2
Stan, Kyle, and Cartman find themselves arguing about the vaccines again and realize there is a bigger problem with their friendship.
03/10/2021
03:30
What You Believe Is Really StupidSouth ParkS24 E2
After another argument, the boys agree to give the COVID-19 vaccine to their teachers. On their way to school, with the vaccines, the boys get ambushed by the Lil' Q-ties.
03/10/2021
01:45
Have Fun Social Distancing, LoserSouth ParkS24 E2
After getting their second vaccination, Stan's Grandpa and the other residents of South ParQ aged 65 and older, begin to enjoy their freedom from quarantine.
03/10/2021
01:41
Call the Tutors at TutornonSouth ParkS24 E2
Scott Malkinson's parents, angry about Garrison's return to the school, hire an at-home tutor for Scott.
03/10/2021
01:40
The Kommunity KidzSouth ParkS24 E2
The boys trick their way into Walgreens and steal some COVID-19 vaccines.
03/10/2021