South America
It's Time Everyone Knew What Started the Pandemic
Season 24 E 1 • 09/30/2020
Randy decides to come clean about his role in the pandemic, but changes his mind after talking to Sharon.
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01:52
Are You a Pandemic Specialist?South AmericaS24 E1
Randy sneaks into the lab, in Mala Vista, where the pangolin is being studied.
09/30/2020
00:38
Can We Have Some Special?South AmericaS24 E1
Randy and Sharon search desperately for Stan while the town spirals into chaos.
09/30/2020
03:23
Don't Have Your Period During ClasstimeSouth AmericaS24 E2
Kenny and Cartman, feeling depressed by the continued Pandemic lockdowns, reveal a prank to Kyle and Stan to get the spark back in their "bro-ship." The prank causes their teacher to quit.
03/10/2021
04:02
Getting the Teachers Everything They NeedSouth AmericaS24 E1
After the quarantine breach at South Park elementary the "teachers" are given the tools they need. Meanwhile, the boys encounter another setback trying to help Butters.
09/30/2020
01:45
Have Fun Social Distancing, LoserSouth AmericaS24 E2
After getting their second vaccination, Stan's Grandpa and the other residents of South ParQ aged 65 and older, begin to enjoy their freedom from quarantine.
03/10/2021
03:17
I Just Want My Life BackSouth AmericaS24 E1
With Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Butters and Randy surrounded by the "teachers," Stan admits he's not coping well in the new-normal of the Pandemic. Meanwhile, Cartman and Randy realize they have to think about others more than themselves.
09/30/2020
03:08
Is That a Mustache?South AmericaS24 E1
Jimbo's recovery takes a turn for the worse when he develops a new symptom. Meanwhile Dr. Fauci arrives to offer advice to the residents of South Park.
09/30/2020
01:31
It's Time Everyone Knew What Started the PandemicSouth AmericaS24 E1
Randy decides to come clean about his role in the pandemic, but changes his mind after talking to Sharon.
09/30/2020
01:25
Quarantined at SchoolSouth AmericaS24 E1
With the school on lock-down, Butters flips out knowing that things may never go back to normal.
09/30/2020
01:06
Randy's Homemade Covid-19 CureSouth AmericaS24 E1
With Jimbo feeling better, Randy is sure he's figured out how to get the "cure" to everyone in South Park.
09/30/2020
01:29
Thank You for the SpecialSouth AmericaS24 E1
As Randy tries to come to terms with everything he did in China, he sees the devastation Covid-19 has brought to the town in a new light.
09/30/2020
01:40
The Kommunity KidzSouth AmericaS24 E2
The boys trick their way into Walgreens and steal some COVID-19 vaccines.
03/10/2021
01:34
We Are Going to Build You a BearSouth AmericaS24 E1
Randy, realizing that his cure is not working, tries to get rid of all the evidence. Meanwhile, in their quest to be normal, the boys learn it's not so easy to build a bear.
09/30/2020
02:10
We Have to Get Out of HereSouth AmericaS24 E1
Stan hatches a plan to bust everyone out of school lockdown and get back to normal. Cartman has a different idea of what normal is.
09/30/2020
01:59
We Have to Stop the Hollywood ElitesSouth AmericaS24 E2
Craig's new tutor almost reveals the truth about the Hollywood elites, but Mr. Garrison needs different answers.
03/10/2021
02:20
We Will Be There. Period.South AmericaS24 E2
After the boys promise to give Mrs. Nelson a COVID-19 vaccine, they realize how many people really want a shot.
03/10/2021
03:30
What You Believe Is Really StupidSouth AmericaS24 E2
After another argument, the boys agree to give the COVID-19 vaccine to their teachers. On their way to school, with the vaccines, the boys get ambushed by the Lil' Q-ties.
03/10/2021
01:00
Where Are My Students?South AmericaS24 E2
Garrison tries to start class but realizes most of his students have gotten private tutors.
03/10/2021
01:40
Yes, I've Got Lots of BaggageSouth AmericaS24 E2
Mr. Garrison returns to South ParQ after identifying as President.
03/10/2021
02:14
You All Agreed to CounselingSouth AmericaS24 E2
Kenny, Cartman, Stan, and Kyle visit Mr. Mackey and ask for his help getting Mrs. Nelson to come back. Mr. Mackey reveals the only way to get things back to normal is to get the teachers vaccinated.
03/10/2021