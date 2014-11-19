South America

Dude, Wendy Plays Volleyball?

Season 18 E 8 • 11/19/2014

The Girls Volleyball coach visits the class to rally support for the team. Meanwhile, the South Park Police deal with a false "cock magic" report.

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01:30

Cock Fight
South AmericaS18 E8

In the basement of City Wok, the boys witness an epic cock Magic fight.
11/19/2014
00:59

Cock Magic Volleyball
South AmericaS18 E8

After the epic battle, the boys figure out what do with their rooster and try to help the girls volleyball team at the same time
11/19/2014
00:45

Cure De Gars
South AmericaS18 E7

Cartman tells the boys about his latest prank on Butters.
11/12/2014
01:11

Customer Feedback Vindaloop
South AmericaS18 E7

Oculus Rift customer service calls Oculus Rift customer service.
11/12/2014
01:02

Do You Kids Like Magic?!
South AmericaS18 E8

The Amazingly Randi performs a cock magic show at a children's birthday party.
11/19/2014
02:11

Dude, Wendy Plays Volleyball?
South AmericaS18 E8

The Girls Volleyball coach visits the class to rally support for the team. Meanwhile, the South Park Police deal with a false "cock magic" report.
11/19/2014
01:17

Game, Set and Match
South AmericaS18 E8

The boys' rooster dominates its first fight. Afterwards, they're approached about moving up to the big leagues.
11/19/2014
01:36

Get Your Cock In There!!
South AmericaS18 E8

After seeing Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds in action, the boys second guess putting their rooster in the fight.
11/19/2014
01:04

Grounded in Virtual Reality
South AmericaS18 E7

Butters is confronted by Cartman about what's real.
11/12/2014
01:36

I'M A BAAAAD MAN!
South AmericaS18 E7

Butters goes off the grid in "virtual reality" and winds up getting stabbed by a hooker.
11/12/2014
01:39

I'm a Computer Program
South AmericaS18 E7

Butters' dad forgets why his son is grounded. Meanwhile, Cartman shares a shocking revelation with the boys.
11/12/2014
01:08

I'm Practicing!
South AmericaS18 E8

Sharon confronts Randy about practicing his cock magic in the bathroom.
11/19/2014
00:58

It Was Carnage, Bro!
South AmericaS18 E8

The boys recount Kenny's epic Magic victory, then get a tip about where to find the REAL hardcore action.
11/19/2014
01:50

It's Illegal and It's WRONG
South AmericaS18 E8

Kenny expresses his concerns for the roosters. Meanwhile, the police question Kenny's dad about the cock magic ring.
11/19/2014
02:20

Kenny VS. Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds
South AmericaS18 E8

Kenny steps in for the boys' rooster, and faces his greatest Magic battle yet.
11/19/2014
00:58

Kenny VS. Slaughterhouse
South AmericaS18 E8

Kenny faces off against his opponent Slaughterhouse in a battle of Magic: The Gathering.
11/19/2014
01:42

Malfunction With The Headset
South AmericaS18 E7

Customer Service calls Cartman with news that HE is actually the one stuck in virtual reality.
11/12/2014
01:49

Manipulate Reality
South AmericaS18 E7

Cartman surprises Butters in the hospital with some shocking news... none of this is real.
11/12/2014
00:43

Randy Performs Cock Magic
South AmericaS18 E8

Randy lectures the boys, and then shows them how cock magic is REALLY done.
11/19/2014
01:28

Screw the Free Range Chickens
South AmericaS18 E8

The boys visit a chicken farm and pick out their own Magic rooster.
11/19/2014
01:09

Something Supernatural
South AmericaS18 E7

After getting more grounded, Butters calls Kyle for help. Meanwhile, Kenny and the boys discover a comatose Cartman.
11/12/2014