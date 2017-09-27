South America
I Was Invited, By People
Season 21 E 4 • 10/11/2017
After the Town Hall meeting, Mark Zuckerberg visits a few of the residents of South Park.
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Watching
01:19
Allow Yourself to FeelSouth AmericaS21 E3
Randy, finally caught in all his lies, learns something about about himself.
09/27/2017
02:00
Being a Superhero Means…South AmericaS21 E4
After learning the reason Coon and Friends are losing fans on social media, they decide to stand together against Professor Chaos.
10/11/2017
01:30
Benefit From PandemoniumSouth AmericaS21 E4
While Professor Chaos congratulates his employees on their outstanding work, the Coon and Friends storm his secret hideout only to discover Chaos is being protected by Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
01:21
Do Not Talk of This to AnyoneSouth AmericaS21 E3
Randy goes to extreme measures before his DNA test.
09/27/2017
01:25
Don't Post ThatSouth AmericaS21 E3
Randy freaks out and is caught in a very Columbus-like act.
09/27/2017
01:47
Earth Wasn’t Big Enough For NeanderthalsSouth AmericaS21 E3
Randy gets his DNA results and a big surprise.
09/27/2017
02:50
Facebook Says Its TrueSouth AmericaS21 E4
As Mark Zuckerberg shows the people of South Park how unblockable he is, Coon and Friends devise a plan to defeat him.
10/11/2017
00:38
He Denied Any Wrong DoingSouth AmericaS21 E3
The boys try to convice Mr. Galtman of Randy's duplicity one more time.
09/27/2017
01:13
I Was Invited, By PeopleSouth AmericaS21 E4
After the Town Hall meeting, Mark Zuckerberg visits a few of the residents of South Park.
10/11/2017
01:23
I'm Not Looking at Boobies?South AmericaS21 E4
Professor Chaos launches his next diabolical plot, on Facebook, to destroy the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:14
Mixing of Truth and FictionSouth AmericaS21 E4
The parents of South Park's children are concerned with the terrible "news' they are reading on Facebook and take steps to confront the problem.
10/11/2017
01:09
Self Sustaining Chaos MachineSouth AmericaS21 E4
Professor Chaos welcomes his newest minion and explains more about his latest scheme to bring Chaos to the world.
10/11/2017
01:12
We Have to Come to School On MondaySouth AmericaS21 E3
Just like Columbus, Cartman inspires the school to not give up on the dream of a day off.
09/27/2017
00:51
We Know How to Make You SufferSouth AmericaS21 E3
Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman try to expose Randy for the hypocrite he is.
09/27/2017
01:49
We Need to Do the Test AgainSouth AmericaS21 E3
Randy hopes are dashed when he learns that his DNA test was inconclusive and he will need to be retested.
09/27/2017
01:28
Welcome to Coon and FriendsSouth AmericaS21 E4
After a successful tryout, Fast Pass becomes the newest member of the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:20
What is a Holiday?South AmericaS21 E3
Randy convinces the school board to keep the school holiday, but with a new name.
09/27/2017
01:21
Who Invited Him Here?South AmericaS21 E4
The entire town goes to the police for help with Mark Zuckerberg, but realize they invited this upon themselves.
10/11/2017
01:27
YOU Were Stoked on ColumbusSouth AmericaS21 E3
As Randy tries to get rid of everything related to Columbus that he ever collected, he gets a visit from an unexpected admirer.
09/27/2017
01:23
You're Both GroundedSouth AmericaS21 E4
After learning of all the trouble Butters has caused, Stephen does some serious grounding.
10/11/2017