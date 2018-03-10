South America
Helpless and Angry
Season 22 E 1 • 09/26/2018
Sharon decides to see a counselor to come to terms with her feelings, but Randy interrupts her therapy session.
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Watching
01:26
A Nice Way to Spend a SundaySouth AmericaS22 E2
With the church closed, Priest Maxi and Butters spend a nice day together.
10/03/2018
00:57
A Super PeriodSouth AmericaS22 E1
Randy seeks the advice of a medical professional to learn more about Sharon's emotional outbursts.
09/26/2018
02:13
Church is About CommunitySouth AmericaS22 E2
The town comes together at church to hear the sermon, but the running commentary from the congregation is too much for Priest Maxi.
10/03/2018
00:47
Covering Up the TruthSouth AmericaS22 E1
During the math test, Cartman realizes that if he copies off Tolkien, no one will realize how bad Black Panther actually was.
09/26/2018
01:30
Crazy TimeSouth AmericaS22 E1
Sharon calls all the parents together to talk about the recent events at South Park Elementary.
09/26/2018
00:50
Everyone's Staring at MeSouth AmericaS22 E2
Butters and Priest Maxi crash Clyde's birthday party, at the roller rink.
10/03/2018
01:07
He's Bumming Everybody OutSouth AmericaS22 E2
After the boys begin to feel uncomfortable with Priest Maxi at the birthday party, Kyle tries to reason with Butters.
10/03/2018
01:08
Helpless and AngrySouth AmericaS22 E1
Sharon decides to see a counselor to come to terms with her feelings, but Randy interrupts her therapy session.
09/26/2018
01:13
I Cheated Off TolkienSouth AmericaS22 E1
As Ms. Nelson teaches the kids about fractions, the class is interrupted.
09/26/2018
01:35
I Didn't Make Him FailSouth AmericaS22 E1
As Cartman confronts Tolkien, another incident takes place at school.
09/26/2018
01:14
I'm One of the Popular KidsSouth AmericaS22 E2
When Butters notices that Priest Maxi seems down, Butters tries to cheer him up.
10/03/2018
01:43
It Used to be a Big DealSouth AmericaS22 E1
Sharon tries to get everyone to feel like she does, but it backfires.
09/26/2018
01:29
It's Not the End of the WorldSouth AmericaS22 E1
Sharon admits that sometimes she overreacts and apologizes to Randy.
09/26/2018
01:09
Maybe This IS a Big DealSouth AmericaS22 E1
Gerald and Stephen try to console Randy, but after talking with his friends, Randy realizes the situation with Sharon may be a lot more complex.
09/26/2018
00:59
No Church TodaySouth AmericaS22 E2
When everyone shows up for Sunday Mass, they are surprised to find the church locked.
10/03/2018
01:06
Our Priest Has Gone MissingSouth AmericaS22 E2
The town tries to cope with the church being closed and Priest Maxi taking some time off. Meanwhile, the Denver Archdiocese develops a plan to deal with the rogue Priest.
10/03/2018
01:04
Something I Can Use as LeverageSouth AmericaS22 E1
Cartman enlists Butters' help to find dirt on Tolkien and to find out why Tolkien is lying.
09/26/2018
01:11
We Saw It on Date NightSouth AmericaS22 E1
Cartman sits down with Tolkien's parents in an attempt to get Tolkien in trouble.
09/26/2018
00:52
We Will Get Through ThisSouth AmericaS22 E1
As Cartman complains about failing his math test, Stan's Mom races to school to make sure he is safe.
09/26/2018