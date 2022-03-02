South America

Butters Ruins the Pajama Plan

Season 25 E 1 • 02/03/2022

Mr. Garrison is enraged when he realizes his students don't pay attention in class.

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02:08

A Principle is a Fundamental Truth
South AmericaS25 E1

PC Principal questions his principles.
02/03/2022
01:48

Butters Ruins the Pajama Plan
South AmericaS25 E1

Mr. Garrison is enraged when he realizes his students don't pay attention in class.
02/03/2022
02:06

Cartman's Pajama Day Nightmare
South AmericaS25 E1

Cartman has a nightmare where he shows up at school wearing normal clothes.
02/03/2022
00:24

Check Out Our Friends
South AmericaS25 E2

The Marshes invite some friends over for dinner.
02/06/2022
01:08

Comfy Womfy to Get a Rooty Tooty Fresh N Fruity
South AmericaS25 E1

A customer can't get in the IHOP because he refuses to wear pajamas.
02/03/2022
03:50

Credigree Weed Moves In
South AmericaS25 E2

Steve Black opens Credigree Weed as an 100% Black-owned business across from Tegridy Farms.
02/10/2022
02:41

Dinner with the Marshes
South AmericaS25 E2

The Black family is invited to Tegridy Farms for dinner and the origin of their son's name is explained. 
02/10/2022
01:31

Don't Draw Attention to My Name
South AmericaS25 E2

Tolkien didn't choose his name and asks his classmates to not draw further attention to it.
02/10/2022
03:01

I Met Somebody
South AmericaS25 E1

Mr. Garrison introduces the entire class to his new boyfriend, Rick.
02/03/2022
01:15

I Suck
South AmericaS25 E2

Stan realizes he has been mistaken about Tolkien's name this whole time.
02/10/2022
01:29

It's Opposite Day
South AmericaS25 E1

PC Principal finds a loop hole to restore Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
02:00

Pajama Riot
South AmericaS25 E1

The Police Department handles pajama-related disputes amongst South Park residents.
02/03/2022
01:54

Pajama Time (Song)
South AmericaS25 E1

Adults wear pajamas to work to protest the school's ban on the fourth graders wearing pajamas on Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
00:41

PC Principal Dumps His Problem on Wendy
South AmericaS25 E1

PC Principal won't admit his mistake and enlists Wendy to solve his problem.
02/03/2022
02:15

Social Equity in Marijuana
South AmericaS25 E2

Randy attends a weed convention where the social equity of cannabis cultivation in this country is addressed. A tough talk is held within the Marsh family about their lack of Black friends.
02/10/2022
01:22

Stan's Lost His Marbles
South AmericaS25 E2

Stan urges his class to read the works of J.R.R. Tolkien so they can prevent terrible, offensive mistakes.
02/10/2022
00:20

Teachers Give you Everything They’ve Got
South AmericaS25 E1

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
01/30/2022
01:26

The Kids Just Want to Be Cozy Wozy
South AmericaS25 E1

The boys and the girls work together to devise a plan to get back Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
01:26

The Truth About Ice Cream
South AmericaS25 E2

Steve Black feels like he's only at Tegridy Weed as the token Black person and doesn't have equal influence in the company.
02/10/2022
02:02

They Can't Take Pajama Day From Us
South AmericaS25 E1

The boys debate on how to get Pajama Day back while the girls go see the principal.
02/03/2022
01:16

You Can't Force Me to Wear Pajamas
South AmericaS25 E1

Things get tense at the South Park Realtors office when Mike refuses to wear his pajamas.
02/03/2022