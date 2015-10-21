South America
Ruffians
Season 19 E 6 • 10/28/2015
Cartman visits the local gay bar to recruit Cupid Me's help.
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Watching
00:59
#CompletelyShamelessSouth AmericaS19 E5
Randy finds a solution to help everyone go shame-free.
10/21/2015
01:01
A Lover's QuarrelSouth AmericaS19 E6
Tweek and Craig get in a fight at school. Afterwards, they're reprimanded by PC Principal.
10/28/2015
01:05
Affirmative ConsentSouth AmericaS19 E6
PC Principal gives important relationship guidelines to Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
01:54
Are They of a Minority Persuasion?South AmericaS19 E7
Kenny’s family asks the police for help with all of the homeless around their house, but the police refuse to help. Meanwhile, Barbrady comes to terms with being fired.
11/11/2015
01:10
Barabrady Gets FiredSouth AmericaS19 E7
After the shooting at South Park elementary, the mayor has no choice but to fire Officer Barbrady.
11/11/2015
00:51
Boyzu Love-uSouth AmericaS19 E6
Randy calls the Chinese Government for answers about homosexuality.
10/28/2015
00:48
Can't We Just Try?South AmericaS19 E6
Cupid Me tries to take his relationship with Cartman to the next level, but Cartman isn't feeling it.
10/28/2015
01:19
Code Red at South Park ElementarySouth AmericaS19 E7
The South Park police force mobilizes in response to a possible terror attack at the elementary school.
11/11/2015
01:17
I Like Gay CraigSouth AmericaS19 E6
With the help of Cupid Me, Craig's dad finally comes to terms with his son's sexuality.
10/28/2015
01:36
I'll Take the DetentionSouth AmericaS19 E5
PC Principal tries to find someone to filter through Cartman's social media.
10/21/2015
00:55
I'm Overloaded!South AmericaS19 E5
Butters is overwhelmed by all his social media work.
10/21/2015
00:43
I'm So ConfusedSouth AmericaS19 E6
The boys discuss the rumors going around school. Meanwhile, Tweek and Craig confront the Yaoi girls.
10/28/2015
01:05
Intro to YaoiSouth AmericaS19 E6
Wendy gives a student presentation on the Asian art style of "yaoi".
10/28/2015
01:28
Love Is in the Air!South AmericaS19 E6
Cupid Me and Cartman come up with a plan to help Tweek and Craig's love blossom.
10/28/2015
00:41
Reality Strikes BackSouth AmericaS19 E5
While sifting through social media, Butters is confronted by Reality.
10/21/2015
00:58
RuffiansSouth AmericaS19 E6
Cartman visits the local gay bar to recruit Cupid Me's help.
10/28/2015
01:02
Say SomethingSouth AmericaS19 E6
The town struggles to deal with Tweek and Craig's breakup.
10/28/2015
00:33
Sifting Through The DarknessSouth AmericaS19 E5
Butters gives Cartman his edited social media report.
10/21/2015
01:05
We Heard You're GaySouth AmericaS19 E6
In the Whole Foods, Craig's Dad is given a warm welcome. Meanwhile, Tweek's parents confront their son about his sexuality.
10/28/2015
00:56
What Did I Do?!South AmericaS19 E6
Craig's Dad struggles with his son's sexuality. Meanwhile, the boys also have their doubts.
10/28/2015