South America
You're Pre-Approved
Season 14 E 11 • 10/27/2010
Cartman tries to convince Captain Hindsight to join Coon and Friends.
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01:21
3000 Years of DarknessSouth AmericaS14 E11
The "Friends" head to the gulf to stop the latest DP disaster.
10/27/2010
01:18
A Taco Within A Taco!South AmericaS14 E10
As a last resort, Dr. Chinstrap calls in the fire department.
10/20/2010
01:46
Bake Sale?South AmericaS14 E11
The Coon's idea gets shot down, while the rest of the heroes devise a plan to help the Gulf.
10/27/2010
02:29
Captain Hindsight!!South AmericaS14 E11
Coon and Friends try to stop the fire, but Captain Hindsight saves the day.
10/27/2010
02:01
Coon and Friends Alert!South AmericaS14 E11
The Coon signals his fellow heroes to discuss the disaster.
10/27/2010
01:57
Dream Bullets Don't Hurt It!South AmericaS14 E10
The root of Mackey's bad memories finally get exposed.
10/20/2010
01:17
Drill the MoonSouth AmericaS14 E11
The executives at DP come up with a brilliant plan.
10/27/2010
00:49
Drilling Into Another DimensionSouth AmericaS14 E11
DP apologizes again for their drilling errors.
10/27/2010
01:43
Get Me In ThereSouth AmericaS14 E10
Randy enters the dream state, as young Mackey prepares for his big field trip.
10/20/2010
02:06
God Bless You Captain Hindsight!!South AmericaS14 E11
An oil spill in the Gulf leads to another Coon alert...and another visit from Captain Hindsight.
10/27/2010
01:09
Hello FreddySouth AmericaS14 E10
Dr. Chinstrap seeks help from the most powerful dream infiltrator in the world.
10/20/2010
01:57
Isn't That Hot?South AmericaS14 E14
Randy sneaks in a little more Food Network after work.
11/17/2010
01:07
Kicked OutSouth AmericaS14 E11
The "Friends" confront the Coon with some serious news.
10/27/2010
02:17
My Fellow HeroesSouth AmericaS14 E11
Coon and Friends assembles to discuss the crime wave.
10/27/2010
00:54
Oh My God, It's Gordon Ramsay!!South AmericaS14 E14
The boys come up with a plan to foil Randy's cooking dreams.
11/17/2010
00:53
We're SorrySouth AmericaS14 E11
The President of BP issues an apology for the Gulf spill.
10/27/2010
01:14
Where Are You Captain Hindsight?South AmericaS14 E11
Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
01:09
You Can't Run ForeverSouth AmericaS14 E10
Stan tries to convince Mackey to stand up to the bullies.
10/20/2010