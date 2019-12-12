South America

You Gotta Try It, Santa

Season 23 E 10 • 12/11/2019

Santa is shocked to find the residents of South Park high as kites and driving.

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01:04

A Little Too Much Holiday Spirit
South AmericaS23 E10

The boys worry that with Christmas Spirits so high, their parents won't remember to get them any Christmas gifts.
12/12/2019
01:12

As Special As Jesus
South AmericaS23 E10

Randy and Towelie brainstorm ideas to bring some Holiday Tegridy to the town.
12/12/2019
01:47

Cable-Company Fast
South AmericaS23 E9

Scott's Dad, a cable company repairman, gets a call to help the Stotch's with their cable. He gets there as quickly as possible… for a repairman.
12/05/2019
00:49

Can We Borrow Some Christmas Snow?
South AmericaS23 E10

On Christmas Eve morning, the adults of South Park wake up to find all the Christmas Snow has been stolen and Christmas Spirits at their lowest.
12/12/2019
02:17

Holiday Spirits
South AmericaS23 E10

At the annual Christmas Tree lighting, Santa warns the town about the dangers of drinking and driving, and having too many Christmas Spirits during the holidays.
12/12/2019
02:11

I Have Diabetes
South AmericaS23 E9

Scott finally gets up the nerve to go and talk to Sophie.
12/05/2019
01:38

It's Baby Yoda
South AmericaS23 E9

Scott's Dad shuts down all the streaming services in South Park while Scott and Sophie are trying to watch the Mandalorian.
12/05/2019
02:03

Marijuana-Free Christmas Snow
South AmericaS23 E10

When South Park bans marijuana, Randy and Towelie introduce the latest Tegridy product, bringing Christmas Spirits to a new high.
12/12/2019
01:19

Need A Candy Bar?
South AmericaS23 E9

With the streaming services all off-line, Scott and Sophie spend some quality time together.
12/05/2019
01:37

Please Can We Get Disney+
South AmericaS23 E9

Scott asks his dad if they can get the latest streaming service.
12/05/2019
01:24

Relationships Are Diabetes Times 10
South AmericaS23 E9

Scott turns to Cartman for advice about love and relationships.
12/05/2019
01:28

Santa vs. Randy
South AmericaS23 E10

With Randy and Towelie in hot pursuit, Santa tries to steal everyone's Christmas Snow.
12/12/2019
00:34

Santa’s PSA
South AmericaS23 E10

Santa is stealing all the joy from the town’s Holiday Season in the Season 23 finale.
12/12/2019
02:00

Some STIFF Competition
South AmericaS23 E9

Scott is smitten when he learns that Sophie Gray, the new 4th grader, has diabetes. Unfortunately he's not the only boy who is infatuated with the new girl in school.
12/05/2019
01:48

South Park Goes Dry
South AmericaS23 E10

A new ordinance passes, in South Park, banning all sales of alcohol just before Christmas.
12/12/2019
01:33

WE Are Cable Repair Men
South AmericaS23 E9

Clark and the rest of the cable repairmen plot to bring down all the streaming services, but get sidetracked in executing their plan.
12/05/2019
02:18

We NEED a Holiday Special
South AmericaS23 E10

The Mayor, and the rest of the townsfolk, beg Randy to help restore the town's Christmas Spirits… with weed.
12/12/2019
01:57

What's IN the Christmas Snow?
South AmericaS23 E10

Christmas Spirits are almost too high forcing the Mayor confronts Randy about the special ingredient in Tegridy's latest strain, Christmas Snow.
12/12/2019
00:53

You Gotta Try It, Santa
South AmericaS23 E10

Santa is shocked to find the residents of South Park high as kites and driving.
12/11/2019
02:08

You Want the Good Stuff
South AmericaS23 E9

The Park County Cable repairmen slowly assemble everything they need for their plan. Meanwhile, Scott turns to the shady underbelly of South Park in order to get a bootleg Disney+ account.
12/05/2019
02:09

You're Just My Type. Type 1 Diabetes.
South AmericaS23 E9

Scott goes into a Diabetic Rage trying to keep the other boys away from Sophie.
12/05/2019