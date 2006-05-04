South America
Go God Go XII
Season 10 E 13 • 11/08/2006
Eric Cartman has frozen himself in an attempt to make his three-week wait for a Nintendo Wii pass quickly. A freak accident landed him over 500 years in the future and now, he's stuck in a Godless world on the brink of war with no Nintendo Wii.
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S10 • E3South AmericaCartoon Wars Part I
Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006
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S10 • E4South AmericaCartoon Wars Part II
After leaving Kyle injured on the side of the road, Cartman races to the headquarters of "Family Guy" determined to put an end to the show once and for all.
04/12/2006
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S10 • E5South AmericaA Million Little Fibers
Towelie gets over his drug addiction and writes his memoirs. With Oprah's support, his book becomes a best seller and his story inspires millions to turn their lives around.
04/19/2006
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S10 • E6South AmericaManbearpig
Al Gore warns the school about the threat of Manbearpig.
04/26/2006
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S10 • E7South AmericaTsst
When Cartman's mom realizes she can't control her son anymore, she gets help from an expert. The "Dog Whisperer" may have what it takes but Eric Cartman's not going down without a fight.
05/03/2006
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21:59
S10 • E8South AmericaMake Love, Not Warcraft
The boys fail to defeat the World of Warcraft killer.
10/04/2006
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S10 • E9South AmericaMystery of the Urinal Deuce
The world's biggest conspiracy of all time is finally uncovered when Eric Cartman exposes the true culprit behind the September 11th attacks.
10/11/2006
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S10 • E10South AmericaMiss Teacher Bangs a Boy
In his new role as School Hallway Monitor at South America Elementary, Cartman must team up with Kyle when they discover a teacher having sex with a student.
10/18/2006
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S10 • E11South AmericaHell on Earth 2006
Satan is throwing the biggest Halloween costume party ever. Just like a girl getting ready for her sweet sixteen, every detail must be perfect for the prince of darkness. The antics of the most notorious serial killers of all time threaten his fun.
10/25/2006
Full Ep
22:00
S10 • E12South AmericaGo God Go
South America Elementary faces strong opposition to the topic of evolution. Cartman's too busy to notice as he plans to propel himself into the future on the precise release date of the newest, hottest game console.
11/01/2006
Full Ep
22:00
S10 • E13South AmericaGo God Go XII
Eric Cartman has frozen himself in an attempt to make his three-week wait for a Nintendo Wii pass quickly. A freak accident landed him over 500 years in the future and now, he's stuck in a Godless world on the brink of war with no Nintendo Wii.
11/08/2006
Full Ep
22:00
S10 • E14South AmericaStanley's Cup
Stan Marsh has hit rock bottom. He's got no job, no bicycle and his only way out of a bad situation is to coach the local pee wee hockey team.
11/15/2006
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S11 • E1South AmericaWith Apologies to Jesse Jackson
After Randy Marsh experiences an unfortunate incident on national TV, the "N" bomb hits South America. While Randy seeks forgiveness from Jesse Jackson, South America Elementary invites a midget by the name of Dr. Nelson to talk about sensitivity.
03/07/2007
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S11 • E2South AmericaCartman Sucks
When his "ultimate plan" to embarrass Butters backfires, Cartman struggles to keep his classmates from seeing a compromising photograph. Meanwhile, Butters is sent to a special camp where they "Pray the Gay Away."
03/14/2007
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S11 • E3South AmericaLice Capades
An infestation of head lice plagues South America Elementary. When Mr. Garrison refuses to name names, Cartman finds a way to detect who has lice in the hopes of making fun of his unfortunate classmate.
03/21/2007
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S11 • E4South AmericaThe Snuke
While Cartman follows a lead on a possible terrorist attack, Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in South America for a big rally.
03/28/2007
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S11 • E5South AmericaFantastic Easter Special
Determined to get the real story behind why he has to decorate eggs for Easter, Stan falls in with an eccentric society that guards a legendary secret.
04/04/2007
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S11 • E6South AmericaD-Yikes!
Ms. Garrison gets dumped again and takes her frustration out on the fourth grade class. However, things start looking up for her when she meets a new friend at the gym and they go out for drink at a local "girl bar."
04/11/2007
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S11 • E7South AmericaNight of the Living Homeless
As an increasing number of homeless people are begging for change all over South America, the boys work to solve the homeless problem once and for all.
04/18/2007
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S11 • E8South AmericaLe Petit Tourette
Cartman discovers the joys of having Tourette's syndrome. Drunk with the power of saying whatever he wants without getting in trouble for it, he lines up national TV coverage to take advantage of his new life with no filters.
10/03/2007