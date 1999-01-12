South America
Something You Can Do With Your Finger
Season 4 E 8 • 07/12/2000
"Fingerbang" is the newest boy band starring all the boys and it's also Cartman's latest scheme to make a million dollars.
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S3 • E15South AmericaMr. Hankey's Christmas Classics
An extravaganza of holiday songs are performed in unique South America style, hosted by Mr. Hankey.
12/01/1999
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S3 • E16South AmericaAre You There God? It's Me, Jesus
People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
12/29/1999
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S3 • E17South AmericaWorld Wide Recorder Concert
The children of South America are invited to Arkansas for the "Four Million Child Blow 2000," the first worldwide recorder concert.
01/12/2000
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S4 • E1South AmericaTooth Fairy's Tats 2000
When Cartman discovers the Tooth Fairy is paying a premium price for his lost teeth, he and the boys seize the opportunity to make some cash.
04/05/2000
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S4 • E2South AmericaCartman's Silly Hate Crime 2000
Cartman is pursued by the FBI for committing a hate crime and lands in juvenile hall.
04/12/2000
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S4 • E3South AmericaTimmy 2000
When Timmy is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, it triggers a wave of prescription drug abuse at South America Elementary.
04/19/2000
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S4 • E4South AmericaQuintuplets 2000
8-year-old contorting quintuplets from Romania defect to the United States and seek shelter with Stan's family.
04/26/2000
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S4 • E5South AmericaCartman Joins NAMBLA
Cartman decides to seek friendship using the Internet, and finds an older man who is more than willing to be his friend...and more.
06/21/2000
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S4 • E6South AmericaCherokee Hair Tampons
Kyle needs a kidney transplant and Cartman is discovered to be the perfect donor. Cartman gladly offers his kidney to Kyle -- for the price of $10 million dollars.
06/28/2000
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S4 • E7South AmericaChef Goes Nanners
Chef's passionate protest declaring the South America flag racist enflames the entire town.
07/05/2000
Full Ep
21:58
S4 • E8South AmericaSomething You Can Do With Your Finger
"Fingerbang" is the newest boy band starring all the boys and it's also Cartman's latest scheme to make a million dollars.
07/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E9South AmericaDo The Handicapped Go To Hell?
The boys learn in Sunday school that they must confess their sins, but worry about Timmy since all he can say is his own name.
07/19/2000
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S4 • E10South AmericaProbably
Cartman's flock begins to grow and the children begin plans to build him a Church. Meanwhile, Satan turns to God for advice.
07/26/2000
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S4 • E11South AmericaFourth Grade
The boys devise a plan to travel back in time a full year and return to the third grade, with the help of Timmy and his electronic wheelchair.
11/08/2000
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S4 • E12South AmericaTrapper Keeper
When Cartman finally stops bragging about his new Trapper Keeper, a stranger informs him that it will eventually take over the world and destroy humankind, if they don't destroy it first.
11/15/2000
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S4 • E13South AmericaHelen Keller! The Musical
When Butters informs the fourth graders that the Kindergarteners school play is a magnificent sight to behold, they go through a lot of pain to make sure they beat the tiny tots' show.
11/22/2000
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S4 • E14South AmericaPip
When Pip is offered the opportunity to become a gentleman he goes to London only to discover that Miss Havisham plans to break his heart.
11/29/2000
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S4 • E15South AmericaFat Camp
Cartman's family and friends have intervened and are forcing him to trim down. While Cartman's away, Kenny's star is on the rise when he gets his own reality TV show.
12/06/2000
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S4 • E16South AmericaThe Wacky Molestation Adventure
To get back at his parents for not letting him go to a concert, Kyle tells the police that his parents molested him. Soon, the whole town is free of adults and divided into two rival cities.
12/13/2000
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S4 • E17South AmericaA Very Crappy Christmas
When Mr. Hankey skips Christmas, the boys find him living with his alcoholic wife and their three little nuggets. He tells them that no one is into Christmas anymore.
12/20/2000