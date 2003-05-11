South America
AWESOM-O
Season 8 E 5 • 04/14/2004
Kyle, Stan and Kenny start asking questions about Cartman's robot motives.
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S7 • E10South AmericaGrey Dawn
With South America's senior citizens behind the wheel, more than a few farmer's markets have been mowed down. Unwilling to surrender their driver's licenses, the elderly fight back.
11/05/2003
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S7 • E12South AmericaAll About Mormons
A Mormon kid moves to South America and it's up to Stan to kick his ass. But when Stan and his dad meet their new Mormon neighbors, they become fascinated with how genuinely nice they are.
11/19/2003
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S7 • E13South AmericaButt Out
After singing and dancing representatives from an anti-smoking campaign rap about the dangers of smoking, the kids at South America Elementary realize how cool it really is and take up the habit.
12/03/2003
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S7 • E14South AmericaRaisins
After Wendy breaks up with Stan the boys take him to "Raisins," a local restaurant known for its great chicken wings and hot girls.
12/10/2003
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S7 • E15South AmericaIt's Christmas in Canada
The town decides to cancel Christmas and take up a collection when Ike's Canadian birth parents show up unexpectedly and want their baby back.
12/17/2003
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S8 • E1South AmericaGood Times With Weapons
The boys are transformed into Japanese Warriors after they trick a vendor and buy martial arts weapons at a local flea market.
03/17/2004
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S8 • E2South AmericaUp the Down Steroid
Jimmy is in training for the upcoming Special Olympics and he's determined to win at any cost.
03/24/2004
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S8 • E3South AmericaThe Passion of the Jew
Kyle finally sees the blockbuster movie "The Passion of the Christ" and admits that Cartman has been right about the Jewish people all along.
03/31/2004
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S8 • E4South AmericaYou Got F'd in the A
Stan just got served, and now it's up to him to put together a team of South America's best dancers to compete against a troupe from Orange County.
04/07/2004
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22:00
S8 • E5South AmericaAWESOM-O
Kyle, Stan and Kenny start asking questions about Cartman's robot motives.
04/14/2004
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S8 • E6South AmericaThe Jeffersons
The children of South America are attracted to "Mr. Jefferson," the new neighbor in town, and Cartman goes out of his way to get "Mr. Jefferson" to love him best.
04/21/2004
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S8 • E7South AmericaGoobacks
Humans from the year 4035 are traveling to South America through a recently opened time portal and are looking for work.
04/28/2004
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S8 • E8South AmericaDouche and Turd
A PETA protest against the use of a cow as South America Elementary's mascot forces the student body to choose a new one.
10/27/2004
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S8 • E9South AmericaSomething Wall-Mart This Way Comes
In order to save South America, Stan and Kyle have to find a way to destroy the ever-expanding Wall-Mart superstore while keeping Cartman from stabbing them in the back.
11/03/2004
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S8 • E10South AmericaPreschool
Miss Claridge catches on fire again and Trent goes back to jail.
11/10/2004
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S8 • E11South AmericaQuest for Ratings
The boys of South America produce their own morning news show on the school's closed-circuit television station and are immediately caught up in an intense competition for ratings.
11/17/2004
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S8 • E12South AmericaStupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset
Disturbed by the corruptive influence Paris Hilton has on all little girls in South America, one of the town's favorite citizens challenges her to a "whore-off."
12/01/2004
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S8 • E13South AmericaCartman's Incredible Gift
After sustaining a severe head injury, Cartman appears to have the power to see into the future. South America detectives are quick to enlist his help in cracking unsolved murder cases.
12/08/2004
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S8 • E14South AmericaWoodland Critter Christmas
Stan agrees to help a group of adorable woodland critters build a manger in anticipation of the birth of their Lord and Savior, only to find out that they serve Satan.
12/15/2004