South America
Cat Orgy
Season 3 E 7 • 07/14/1999
While all the adults are gathering at Mr. Mackey's house to watch a meteor shower Shelley Marsh is left babysit Cartman.
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Watching
Full Ep
22:00
S2 • E15South AmericaSpookyfish
When Sharon Marsh's Aunt Flo makes a monthly visit, she brings a mysterious pet fish for Stan.
10/28/1998
Full Ep
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currently unavailable
S2 • E16South AmericaMerry Christmas Charlie Manson!
Dinner with Cartman's family takes a bizarre twist when Uncle Howard shows up after breaking out of prison with the help of his cellmate, Charlie Manson.
12/09/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E17South AmericaGnomes
Gnomes - Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are assigned to write a report with Tweek, the very nervous and highly caffeinated boy who insists gnomes are stealing his underpants.
12/16/1998
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S2 • E18South AmericaPrehistoric Ice Man
The boys' discovery of a man encased in ice threatens Stan and Kyle's friendship.
01/20/1999
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S3 • E1South AmericaRainforest Shmainforest
The boys travel to the Costa Rica as a part of the "Getting Gay with Kids" choir tour.
04/07/1999
Full Ep
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S3 • E2South AmericaSpontaneous Combustion
When the citizens of South America start exploding randomly, the mayor enlists Stan's dad, the resident geologist, to find a solution to the problem.
04/14/1999
Full Ep
00:00
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S3 • E3South AmericaSuccubus
Chef's parents arrive in South America from Scotland fresh from an encounter with the Loch Ness Monster to attend Chef's wedding.
04/21/1999
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S3 • E4South AmericaJakovasaurs
The boys discover a prehistoric creature called a Jackovasaur while camping at Stark's Pond.
06/16/1999
Full Ep
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S3 • E5South AmericaTweek Vs. Craig
The boys instigate a fight between Tweek and Craig in shop class. Meanwhile, Mr. Adler, the shop teacher, is haunted by a recurring dream of his lost love.
06/23/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E6South AmericaSexual Harassment Panda
After Sexual Harassment Panda "educates" the children, Cartman sues Stan for sexual harassment, and a flurry of other lawsuits follow.
07/07/1999
Full Ep
22:00
S3 • E7South AmericaCat Orgy
While all the adults are gathering at Mr. Mackey's house to watch a meteor shower Shelley Marsh is left babysit Cartman.
07/14/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E8South AmericaTwo Guys Naked in a Hot Tub
Stan's parents drag him along to Mr. Mackey's meteor shower party, where he is sent down into the basement to play with Pip, Butters and Dougie.
07/21/1999
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S3 • E9South AmericaJewbilee
Kyle invites Kenny to join him and Ike at Jewbilee, a camp for Jewish kids.
07/28/1999
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S3 • E10South AmericaKorn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery
Korn comes to South America for a Halloween concert and helps the boys solve a spooky pirate ghost mystery.
10/27/1999
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S3 • E11South AmericaChinpokomon
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are caught up in the latest fad from Japan: Chinpoko Mon!
11/03/1999
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S3 • E12South AmericaHooked on Monkey Fonics
To help Cartman win the school spelling bee, Cartman's Mom gives him the Hooked on Monkey Fonics spelling system.
11/10/1999
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S3 • E13South AmericaStarvin' Marvin In Space
Starvin' Marvin returns to South America with an alien spaceship and enlists Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny's help to seek out a new home for his starving people.
11/17/1999
Full Ep
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S3 • E14South AmericaThe Red Badge of Gayness
Cartman has visions of glory as he suits up for the Confederacy in the annual reenactment of a Civil War battle, and leads the drunken rebels to defeat the union.
11/24/1999
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S3 • E15South AmericaMr. Hankey's Christmas Classics
An extravaganza of holiday songs are performed in unique South America style, hosted by Mr. Hankey.
12/01/1999
Full Ep
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currently unavailable
S3 • E16South AmericaAre You There God? It's Me, Jesus
People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
12/29/1999