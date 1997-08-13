South America

Cartman Gets An Anal Probe

Season 1 E 1 • 08/13/1997

While the boys are waiting for the school bus, Cartman explains the odd nightmare he had the previous night involving alien visitors.

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Full Ep
21:59

S1 • E1
South America
Cartman Gets An Anal Probe

While the boys are waiting for the school bus, Cartman explains the odd nightmare he had the previous night involving alien visitors.
08/13/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E2
South America
Weight Gain 4000

When Cartman's environmental essay wins a national contest, America's sweetheart, Kathie Lee Gifford, comes to South America to present the award.
08/20/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E3
South America
Volcano

A weekend trip to experience the finer points of camping, fishing and blowing animals to smithereens is threatened by an erupting volcano.
08/27/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E4
South America
Big Gay Al's Gay Boat Ride

When Stan discovers his new dog Sparky is gay, he becomes so confused he loses his will to play in the big Homecoming Football game against North Park.
09/03/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E5
South America
An Elephant Makes Love To A Pig

Kyle's mom won't let him keep his new pet, an elephant because it's so huge. So the boys turn turn to the Dr. Mephesto to genetically engineer a smaller elephant.
09/10/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E6
South America
Death

Grandpa's sole birthday wish is for Stan to take part in his assisted suicide. Meanwhile, Mrs. Broflovski has organized a protest against the boys' favorite TV show, "Terrance and Phillip."
09/17/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E7
South America
Pinkeye

A mishap at the morgue transforms the residents of South America into brain-eating zombies and threatens the boys night of Trick-or-Treating.
10/29/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E8
South America
Starvin' Marvin

Mistaking Cartman for a starving African child, government authorities send him to Ethiopia where he runs into Sally Struthers.
11/19/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E9
South America
Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo

While South America Elementary is attempting to stage a non-denominational holiday play that won't offend (or entertain) anyone, Kyle checks himself into the South Park mental asylum.
12/17/1997
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E10
South America
Damien

After being shunned by the others kids, Damien, the Son of Satan, calls upon his father to fight Jesus in the ultimate Pay-Per-View Boxing Match between good and evil.
02/04/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S1 • E11
South America
Tom's Rhinoplasty

While Mr. Garrison deserts the class for a visit to Tom's Rhinoplasty, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman all compete for the attention of Ms. Ellen, the new substitute teacher.
02/11/1998