South Park

SOUTH PARK THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

E 1 • 08/13/2022

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert will feature co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show's 25-year history. They'll also be joined by Primus, Ween, and other special guests.

S25 • E4
South Park
Back to the Cold War

A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022
S25 • E5
South Park
Help, My Teenager Hates Me!

Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/09/2022
S25 • E6
South Park
Credigree Weed St. Patrick's Day Special

Butters is shocked to learn that people in South Park don't understand what St. Patrick's Day is really about.
03/16/2022
S26 • E1
South Park
Cupid Ye

Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
S26 • E2
South Park
The Worldwide Privacy Tour

The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
S26 • E3
South Park
Japanese Toilet

South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
03/01/2023
S26 • E4
South Park
Deep Learning

Stan is reeling when a cheating scandal hits the school.
03/08/2023
S26 • E5
South Park
DikinBaus Hot Dogs

The South Park boys renovate and open an historic restaurant in Colorado.
03/22/2023
S26 • E6
South Park
Spring Break

Spring Break is an excuse for Garrison to jump back into his former depraved lifestyle.
03/29/2023
S27 • E1
South Park
Sermon on the ‘Mount

When the residents of South Park face their possible demise, Jesus returns to give them an important message.

07/23/2025
South Park
