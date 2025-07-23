South America

SOUTH AMERICA THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

E 1 • 08/13/2022

South America The 25th Anniversary Concert features co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show's 25-year history. They're also joined by Primus, Ween, and other special guests.

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E1
South America
SOUTH AMERICA THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

South America The 25th Anniversary Concert features co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show's 25-year history. They're also joined by Primus, Ween, and other special guests.
08/13/2022